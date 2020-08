Dominik Mysterio got his wish when Seth Rollins agreed to face him at SummerSlam.

Not only will the son of Rey Mysterio will sign his official WWE Superstar contract to kick off Raw tonight, but will also sign on the dotted line to make his showdown with The Monday Night Messiah official. Samoa Joe will moderate what is sure to be an intense dual contract signing. Will this extremely personal rivalry come to blows once again?