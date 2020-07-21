Dominic Thiem defends Novak Djokovic after controversial Adria Tour

A host of stars, including world No.1 Djokovic, tested positive for Covid-19 after competing in the tournament, which attracted large crowds and had limited social distancing in place, with players hugging and high-fiving each other, playing basketball and dancing together.

Djokovic, who bore the brunt of the widespread backlash, has since apologized for his involvement in hosting the event in the Balkans, saying in a statement he was “deeply sorry our tournament had caused harm.”

Despite now admitting the tournament — initially scheduled to be played in four cities from June 13 through July 5 — was a mistake, Thiem says Djokovic was only trying to make a move positive.

“It was unfair to him because he didn’t break any law and he didn’t force us,” Thiem told CNN Sport’s Patrick Snell.

“He did not force any player in the future there. He didn’t force any player to connect to the fans.

“It was our own decision. The whole event was for a very good cause as well.”

The tour had attracted three-time grand slam finalist Thiem, world No. 7 Alexander Zverev of Germany and three-time major semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, among others. Djokovic’s 24-year-old brother, Djordje, was named tournament director.

On June 21, it absolutely was announced Dimitrov had tested positive for coronavirus and organizers swiftly canceled the whole series. Troicki would later test positive, as would Croatia’s Borna Coric, Djokovic, his wife, Jelena, among others.

Thiem says the players got carried away with the joyous occasion which, at the time, viewed odds with the local government advice to keep one meter apart.

“It was obviously a mistake from everybody but it’s a long time ago now really and everybody who got positive there is healthy again, which is a very good sign as well,” that he said, before adding that everybody had learned from their mistakes.

“In reality, we saw happy fans, we saw happy kids and we type of forgot to help keep the distance, never to take images, to not hug the kids also it was a blunder.

“Everybody regrets it, of course, but I think, at the same time, it’s fine now.”

US Open

Thiem recently played in, and won, the Bett1Aces tournament in Berlin — a meeting which followed social distancing guidelines and was partly played in a old airport hanger.

He’s now turned his focus to the US Open, which is as a result of take place nowadays at the end of August.

The Austrian says he’s got no concerns about playing New York and says the competition in Berlin is an example of how exactly to stage a meeting safely.

“If it’s going to happen, I’m very sure that it’s safe and that I’m also going to play because I guess it’s time that the normal tour is coming back,” that he said, admitting it will be hard to play a grand slam without thousand of fans in the stadium.

“It’s tough to assume but, at precisely the same time, it is how it is and we have to handle it.

“I think the main thing is that the tour, and the tennis, slowly comes back.”

A number of high-profile players have raised doubts about if the US Open should go ahead this year but organizers are content with the safety precautions in place.

They received a boost when Serena Williams confirmed she’d play at Flushing Meadows and now sister Venus has expressed her wish to be concerned.

“God willing you will see me in New York. If it is safe to play, I really want to play the US Open,” Venus said on her YouTube channel

Coronavirus support

Like many sports, tennis has been hit hard by the worldwide pandemic, with many events and tournaments canceled.

It has been especially hard for anyone lower-ranked players who struggled to make a living during lockdown.

Djokovic, the president of the ATP Player Council, had needed players to contribute to a fund create by the game’s governing bodies but Thiem initially did not desire to be involved — believing his donations would be better served elsewhere.

He has since clarified his comments, saying that whilst that he does support lower-ranked and junior players, he really wants to choose who deserves his support.

“What I said is that there are guys on the Future Tour who are not living professionally,” that he added.

“That’s what I said. And there are guys who don’t deserve the support and I’m never going to change my opinion.”

“There are many, many guys who deserve it and that’s my opinion. But, well, the media back then put it wrong and I hope that I can put it a little bit in the right place now.”