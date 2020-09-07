Dominic Thiem and Felix Auger-Aliassime will raise the stakes at this year’s US Open | Tennis News







Dominic Thiem and Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet in the popcorn match of this year’s US Open

Dominic Thiem and Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet for the first time in what promises to be the popcorn match of this year’s US Open.

The second seed from Austria has the experience and is hoping to finally get his hands on a Grand Slam title after three final defeats, including one to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January.

But exciting Canadian…