Dominic Sibley enjoying competition at top of order for England | Cricket News





Dom Sibley celebrates his maiden Test century in opposition to South Africa in Cape Town

Dominic Sibley could have made a quick begin to his Test profession in South Africa over the winter, however the Warwickshire opener is conscious he nonetheless has loads to show in an England shirt if he desires to carry onto his place at the top of the order.

Sibley made his maiden Test century in Cape Town in January, as England got here from behind to assert a uncommon sequence win abroad – solely their second since 2016.

The 24-year-old was the one participant to move 1,000 runs in Division One of the County Championship final summer time however accepts he has much more work to do to cement his worldwide spot at the top of the order.

Dom Sibley is averaging over 40 in his six Tests for England

“You talk to people who have played way more games than I have and constantly you’ve got to keep proving yourself over and over again because there’s so many different challenges in cricket,” Sibley instructed Sky Sports.

“I’m not going to relaxation on my laurels, I’ve labored actually onerous on this lockdown interval and I need to get off to a superb begin after we get going

“South Africa was a really pleasing series. Obviously getting a hundred and also winning the series was great, but also frustrating that I got in a few times and didn’t kick on, something to improve on there and it’s exciting to get going.

England openers Zak Crawley (L) and Dom Sibley shared a stand of 107 in the course of the first innings in Johannesburg

Sibley opened alongside Kent’s Zak Crawley for the ultimate three Tests after Rory Burns sustained ankle ligament injury whereas taking part in soccer.

Crawley made a top rating of 66, whereas Keaton Jennings was added to the squad for the tour of Sri Lanka which was deserted as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

After years of struggling to discover a accomplice for Alastair Cook, England have choices to make in phrases of who opens the batting.

“I think it’s good, it’s something that pushes each one of us to keep improving, drives us to perform and I know from going back down to the Lions after the South Africa tour with Keaton and Zak that those guys train so hard as well and you try and keep pushing yourself to ensure you’re at that level and it’s exciting to have four guys going for two spots.

England opener Rory Burns was injured in the course of the South Africa tour

“Rory has been a great help for me over the years and I’ve played a lot of cricket with him. After he left South Africa I spoke to him every now and again, but I knew he was struggling with his injury and going in for surgery so it was a bit of a balance, but we’ve chatted since then and it sounds like his rehab is going great and he’s feeling really strong in his ankle and hopefully we’ll see him back and scoring runs for fun.”

England’s first opponents of the delayed worldwide summer time, West Indies, have arrived to start their preparations for the three Test sequence which shall be performed at bio-secure venues from July 8.

England’s 55 man squad are capable of practice in small teams, with Sibley working at Edgbaston alongside Warwickshire team-mates Chris Woakes and Olly Stone plus Moeen Ali, to attempt to be prepared as finest as attainable for the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl.

The Ageas Bowl will host the primary Test of the summer time as England tackle West Indies

Sibley stated: “The final two days have been actually robust, the wickets have been a bit spicy at Edgbaston and so they’ve had new balls of their fingers – once you practice like that it nearly feels more durable than it might within the sport.

“It’s nice to get it in the bank and hopefully when you get out in the middle it feels a little easier than it does in the nets.

“You cannot substitute time within the center at any stage of cricket you play, it is all nicely and good netting however as a batsmen you need to spend time at the crease – whether or not it is a heat up sport, second XI, a primary group sport you simply need to have the ability to spend time within the center.

“It’s obviously going to be frustrating that isn’t the case but it’s the same for everyone and it’s up to me to adapt as best as possible.”