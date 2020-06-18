Dominic Raab faces backlash as he criticises BLM ‘taking knee’ protest

Dominic Raab is facing a backlash after criticising the BLM ‘taking the knee’ protest – saying it’s like something out of Game of Thrones.

The Foreign Secretary said the gesture, which has been at demonstrations around the world considering that the death of George Floyd, ‘feels to me like emblematic of subjugation and subordination rather than certainly one of liberation and emancipation’.

He accepted other people ‘feel differently’ and insisted he understood the ‘frustration’ felt by oppressed communities, but added: ‘I take the knee for 2 people, the Queen and the Mrs when I asked her to marry me.’

The comments, in an interview with TalkRadio this morning, drew immediate anger, with MPs expressing disbelief that Mr Raab didn’t know the origins of the protest.

Asked about ‘taking the knee’, the Foreign Secretary said: ‘I appreciate this sense of frustration and restlessness which can be driving the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dominic Raab is facing a backlash after criticising the BLM ‘taking the knee’ protest – saying it is like something out of Game of Thrones

The protest has been widely adopted around the world following George Floyd’s death, and was utilized by Premier League footballers before matches last night

The ‘taking the knee’ protest was were only available in 2016 by American football player Colin Kaepernick

‘I’ve surely got to say with this taking the knee thing – I don’t know maybe its got a broader history but it appears to me to be taken from the Game of Thrones – feels to me just like a symbol of subjugation and subordination instead of one of liberation and emancipation.

‘But I understand people feel differently about it so it’s a matter of personal choice.’

Pressed on whether he personally would simply take the knee, Mr Raab replied: ‘I take the knee for 2 people, the Queen and the Mrs when I asked her to marry me.’

The ‘taking the knee’ protest was started in 2016 by American football player Colin Kaepernick.

He famously knelt for the US national anthem before playing for the San Francisco 49ers, in a robust protest against police brutality.

Kaepernick said at that time: “I am not planning to get up showing pride in a country that oppresses black people and people of colour.

“To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

The action was hugely controversial in the US, with critics saying it disrespected soldiers and the flag. It was banned by the NFL amid anger from Donald Trump, and several believe it destroyed Kaepernick’s career.

It has been widely adopted around the globe following George Floyd’s death, and was used by Premier League footballers before matches last night.