Dominic Cummings: What is the scandal about?

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Dominic Cummings is at the centre of a political controversy in the UK





The UK prime minister’s most senior adviser has come underneath hearth for travelling throughout the nation throughout the coronavirus lockdown, whereas he had virus signs.

Dominic Cummings drove 260 miles (418km) from London to Durham, and took a 60-mile spherical journey from Durham to a close-by city on his spouse’s birthday – a visit he says he made to check whether or not his eyesight was adequate to drive.

Mr Cummings is dealing with calls to resign, each from opposition politicians and members of the governing Conservative Party, whose chief, Boris Johnson, he advises.

In a extremely uncommon transfer for an adviser, Mr Cummings gave a press convention on Monday. He mentioned he believed he acted “reasonably” and inside the legislation. He has to date been backed by Mr Johnson and different senior authorities ministers.

But his actions have raised the query – did one in all the authorities’s most senior workers ignore the guidelines he had helped set for tens of millions of individuals throughout the nation?

Who is Dominic Cummings?

Mr Cummings is Boris Johnson’s chief adviser. He is not a member of parliament and is not elected.

Before the present lockdown scandal, he was greatest recognized for masterminding the profitable Vote Leave marketing campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum, which noticed the UK vote by a slender majority to depart the European Union.

Mr Cummings was performed by actor Benedict Cumberbatch performed in Brexit: The Uncivil War – a 2019 drama about the referendum.

Last yr, he suggested Mr Johnson to name an early election and to struggle it on a “Get Brexit Done” ticket. The vote gave the Conservatives their largest election win since 1987.

Mr Cummings has by no means been a member of the Conservatives and he is seen as a divisive determine inside the occasion. Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron as soon as described him as a “career psychopath”.

But he is greater than only a run-of-the-mill adviser to Mr Johnson – in some ways, his concepts have cast the authorities’s agenda. He has performed a key position in advising the authorities on its coronavirus technique.

Read our full profile of Dominic Cummings

What did he do throughout lockdown?

In late March, Mr Cummings drove about 260 miles from his London dwelling along with his spouse and youngster to a farm in north-east England owned by his dad and mom. He says that his spouse was unwell at the time and that he bought sick quickly after, with what they consider was coronavirus.

Then in mid-April Mr Cummings was noticed along with his spouse and son in a city a 30-minute drive away from his dad and mom’ dwelling. He has mentioned he made the journey with a view to take a look at his eyesight, which he was involved had been impaired by coronavirus.

The two newspapers that broke the story, the Mirror and the Guardian, additionally reported that the adviser returned to northern England a second time – a declare Mr Cummings has denied.

Media playback is unsupported in your machine Media caption Dominic Cummings’ full assertion on lockdown row

The studies about Mr Cummings have prompted widespread outrage. The authorities’s message at the time – a message that Mr Cummings reportedly helped to draft – was “Stay Home”.

The British public had been expressly instructed to self-isolate for 2 weeks after experiencing coronavirus signs. Many averted journey even at the price of lacking the passing and funerals of family members.

One of the British authorities’s scientific advisers and Scotland’s chief medical officer have each been pressured to step down in current weeks for breaking UK lockdown guidelines.

How have Cummings and the authorities responded?

Both Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson insist that the adviser didn’t break the guidelines. In the every day coronavirus briefing on Sunday, Mr Johnson mentioned his chief aide had “followed the instincts of every father” and acted responsibly in making the journey.

But his remarks solely led to extra criticism, with members of the public saying they’d ignored their very own instincts to be with members of the family in want as a result of they felt they needed to comply with the guidelines.

Others questioned whether or not the prime minister was implying they weren’t appearing as accountable dad and mom in following the guidelines.

Image copyright

PA Media Image caption



Boris Johnson has backed his shut adviser all through the scandal





On Monday, Mr Cummings made the extremely uncommon determination to carry a press convention – usually solely elected authorities officers, not the folks behind the scenes, publicly communicate to the media.

Addressing reporters in the backyard of the prime minister’s home, 10 Downing Street, he gave an account of his actions and mentioned he didn’t remorse his actions.

Mr Cummings mentioned he made the journey to his household farm primarily as a result of he wanted back-up look after his four-year-old son in case he and his spouse had been sick. He mentioned it was an “exceptional situation” he believed was lined by the coronavirus laws.

He mentioned he stayed in a separate property along with his spouse and youngster and adopted guidelines on social distancing.

The guidelines instructed these with coronavirus signs and others of their family to remain at dwelling, however in addition they made this caveat: “If you have children, keep following this advice to the best of your ability, however, we are aware that not all these measures will be possible.”

Mr Cummings didn’t apologise and mentioned he had not thought of resigning.

What has occurred since?

The authorities had hoped Monday’s press convention would draw a line underneath the scandal, nevertheless it exhibits no signal of going away. Some have accused Mr Cummings of breaking the “spirit” of the lockdown steering, even when his actions might be defended legally. There are additionally worries his actions will undermine the authorities’s coronavirus steering, encouraging the 66 million folks residing in the UK to comply with their very own interpretations of the guidelines.

“It really is one rule for him [Boris Johnson] and his elite friends and another for the rest of us,” one member of parliament with the opposition Labour Party wrote on Twitter.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Some have accused the authorities of double requirements





The variety of Conservative Party politicians publicly criticising Mr Cummings is rising.

On Tuesday, Junior Minister Douglas Ross turned the first individual to resign from the authorities in protest. He mentioned Mr Cummings’ interpretation of the authorities steering was “not shared by the vast majority of people”.

Mr Ross mentioned he couldn’t inform folks in the neighborhood he represents they had been unsuitable to overlook funerals and different household occasions, and that Mr Cummings was proper to drive to his dad and mom’ dwelling.