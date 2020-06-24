Dominic Cummings ‘vows fundamental change to civil service’

Dominic Cummings has vowed to take an axe to the civil service after coronavirus exposed flaws in the government machine, it was claimed today.

The PM’s most senior aide is said to have told colleagues the Cabinet Office will be stripped of powers after being found wanting during the crisis, swiping: ‘A hard rain is coming.’

Mr Cummings is a longstanding critic of how a civil service works, calling for more contemporary organisation and data-driven policies.

And his latest salvo is sold with tensions running high between ministers, aides and mandarins over who’s to blame for bungles, and rumours of old Brexit feuds being cruelly played out behind the scenes.

There were even claims of a bruising exchange between the PM and Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill at a gathering on the lockdown ‘exit strategy’ recently.

In blogs before that he was drafted in by Mr Johnson, he urged the introduction of ‘red teams’ explicitly tasked with finding reasons why the federal government should not be following policies.

He has been an advocate of ‘Super-Forecasters’, individuals who have no specific expertise but can to predict events for their mental process.

Mr Cummings has been specially scathing concerning the way the Ministry of Defence runs its procurement.

But he has been accused of overstepping the mark, including by having one adviser to former chancellor Sajid Javid frog-marched out of Downing Street a year ago.

Dominic Cummings (pictured in Downing Street today) is said to have told colleagues the Cabinet Office must be stripped of powers, swiping: ‘A hard rain is coming.’

There have been complaints from some Tory MPs that No10 is too inward looking and has been blundering over coronavirus since there is an ‘iron curtain’ across the PM.

But according to the grass roots ConservativeHome web site, in a Zoom call with other special advisers recently Mr Cummings flatly dismissed the theory that he wanted to just take all power into No10 as a ‘media invention’.

He reportedly told Spads that ‘anybody who has read what I’ve said about management over time will know is actually ludicrous to suggest the perfect solution is to Whitehall’s problems is really a bigger center and more centralisation’.

‘it’s already too big, discordant and gives to the difficulties with sections.’ he or she added.

Mr Cummings apparently needed a ‘smaller and more elite’ central functioning, and made obvious that big modifications were approaching for No10 and the Cabinet Office.

He was adament the coronavirus response got underlined issues in the constructions and many representatives now recognized the need for revolutionary change, prior to concluding with all the message: ‘A hard rainfall is coming.’

Tensions happen to be running large between civil servants, ministers and assists during the problems that has swallowed up the country.

During an analysis about the government’s coronavirus back up plan Mr Johnson is said to have requested: ‘Who looks after implementing this particular delivery program?’

One of the resources said that stop followed prior to the PM looked over Sir Mark and mentioned: ‘Is that you?’

Sir Mark then apparently replied: ‘No, I think is actually you, perfect minister.’

Some within Westminster believed Sir Mark was being sidelined when the Duke of Cambridge’s private assistant, Simon Case, was drew up in to the previously-dormant role since No10’s personal Permanent Secretary.

There was also rumours old ratings were being satisfied when Sir Simon McDonald announced having been stepping down since the top mandarin at the Foreign Office the other day.

And Home Secretary Priti Patel is dealing with an employment conseil action from Sir Philip Rutnam after he or she quit since permanent assistant following a long-running spat.

Ministers reportedly previously warned Mr Johnson in February that he must ‘rein in’ top aide Cummings because ‘half the Cabinet’ feel unable to work with him.

In the run-up to the reshuffle that month, Mr Cummings suggested that the characters from the children’s television show PJ Masks would do a better job than the current Cabinet.

Ex-Chancellor Sajid Javid quit the same month after he refused a demand from Mr Cummings to sack all of his staff.

Mr Javid was given an ultimatum that he must accept his political advisers being ousted to stay in No11 – but he chose to walk away.

Angry Tory MPs urged Mr Johnson last week to tear down the ‘iron curtain’ around Downing Street and listen to them instead of Mr Cummings.

Many had come out publicly to demand the resignation of the top aide after it emerged he travelled 260 miles of Durham during lockdown while self-isolating for coronavirus, in order to secure childcare for his young son. Mr Cummings insisted he did nothing wrong and Mr Johnson stood by him.

But backbenchers have voiced frustration at the lack of consultation with the wider party, as Mr Johnson relies on a small circle of trusted advisers including Mr Cummings.

‘Boris needs to get the message his liaison with parliamentary colleagues needs to get better and better quickly,’ one MP told the Telegraph. ‘There seems to end up being an iron curtain around Downing Street.’

The PM was urged to improve communications with Tory MPs in order to avoid U-turns, such as those over free school meals and the migrant surcharge on foreign NHS staff.

They told him to listen to feedback from experienced MPs rather than relying on a small circle of advisers such as Dominic Cummings.

And they said they felt angry that in some cases they had been out defending the original position, only with regard to it to be changed within hours.

‘There was a very clear message that people want no more U-turns,’ an MP said.

‘It feels like we’re lurching from one mini-crisis to typically the next.

‘The big issue is the lack of communication between No 10 plus the backbenches.

‘We are seeing these problems like free school meals starting to build up momentum in our inboxes plus No 10 appears to be blissfully unaware of them until it’s too late.

‘In typically the meantime, we’re being asked to go out and defend things we can see they are going to cave in upon.’