Dominic Cummings to make public statement amid lockdown furore

By
Jackson Delong
-

Dominic Cummings is predicted to make a public statement later amid rising requires the prime minister’s most senior adviser to resign for travelling throughout lockdown.

Boris Johnson can also be dealing with mounting strain from his personal MPs to order an official investigation into his chief aide.

And police have been requested to set up the details about Mr Cummings’s actions in Durham, when the nation was being requested to keep at dwelling.


Download the brand new Independent Premium app

Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Mr Cummings is predicted to make a private statement later this afternoon.

Mr Johnson’s personal MPs are involved numerous key questions nonetheless linger over the controversy.

left Created with Sketch.

proper Created with Sketch.

1/50 24 May 2020

A demonstrator holds an indication studying ‘Why are you above the legislation?’ outdoors the home of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown guidelines by travelling throughout the nation

Reuters

2/50 23 May 2020

People take a stroll close to Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth

Reuters

3/50 22 May 2020

Waves break onto a wall at Brighton seashore

Reuters

4/50 21 May 2020

Cafe proprietor Francini Osorio serves clients in a trial part in the course of the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has put in an air air purifier and 35 clear bathe curtains, which can divide clients and tables, within the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, prepared for the re-opening of his enterprise as lockdown restrictions are eased

PA

5/50 20 May 2020

People at Bournemouth seashore in Dorset, as folks flock to parks and seashores with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the most well liked day of the 12 months

PA

6/50 19 May 2020

A canine jumps into the water as households loosen up at a Lido in London

AP

7/50 18 May 2020

A fan celebrates outdoors Celtic Park after Celtic had been topped champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts had been additionally relegated after a choice was made to conclude the season with rapid impact

PA

8/50 17 May 2020

People on Brighton seashore after the introduction of measures to carry the nation out of lockdown

PA

9/50 16 May 2020

Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters collect in breach of lockdown guidelines in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to carry the nation out of lockdown.

PA

10/50 15 May 2020

Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her every day health routine close to her dwelling in Glasgow, Scotland

Getty

11/50 14 May 2020

Senior cost nurse Jan Ferguson views paintings “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, impressed by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres on the Western General from 1960-2019. It is certainly one of numerous artworks which sit on the partitions of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred right into a purpose-built new dwelling on the Little France campus in Edinburgh

PA

12/50 13 May 2020

Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outdoors his house in Manchester

Reuters

13/50 12 May 2020

Nurses from central London hospitals protest on worldwide nurses day in regards to the persistent underfunding of the NHS and different points surrounding the well being service outdoors the gates of Downing Street, London

PA

14/50 11 May 2020

Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast

PA

15/50 10 May 2020

A girl passes road artwork and a poster in East London

Reuters

16/50 9 May 2020

Police patrol the seashore in Brighton

Getty

17/50 8 May 2020

The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly previous over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain

MOD/Reuters

18/50 7 May 2020

Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre throughout a coaching session at her dwelling in Portsmouth

Reuters

19/50 6 May 2020

Labour Party chief Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout PMQs

UK Parliament/AFP/Getty

20/50 5 May 2020

The solar seems to explode over the horizon on this montage of pictures captured by photographer Nick Lucas close to his dwelling in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took numerous footage just some seconds aside on a tripod mounted digital camera which had been then mixed to give the attention catching daybreak picture

Nick Lucas/SWNS

21/50 4 May 2020

Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outdoors the hearth station in Kirkstall Rd, in reminiscence their colleagues that misplaced their lives within the line of obligation

PA

22/50 3 May 2020

Staff at The Berkeley lodge give meals to ambulance employees

Reuters

23/50 2 May 2020

One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they collect outdoors New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London

AFP through Getty

24/50 1 May 2020

Bonnie the Llama grazes in a subject within the Scottish Borders alongside an indication supporting the NHS because the UK continues in lockdown

PA

25/50 30 April 2020

Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah rejoice his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast supplied by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his dwelling in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, previously a Captain, obtained a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in extra of £30m, he raised for the NHS by strolling laps of his backyard

Capture the Light Photography/Getty

26/50 29 April 2020

Britain’s Labour chief Keir Starmer speaks throughout Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, within the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020

UK Parliament/AP

27/50 28 April 2020

NHS workers on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS workers and key employees who’ve died in the course of the coronavirus outbreak

PA

28/50 27 April 2020

The solar rises behind redundant oil platforms moored within the Firth of Forth close to Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil costs have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic diminished demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors could also be taking a look at certainly one of their largest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in historical past.

PA

29/50 26 April 2020

Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall the place the end of the London Marathon was due to happen at present after operating 2.6 miles as a substitute of 26 miles to increase cash for The Running Charity

Reuters

30/50 25 April 2020

A muslim girl walks previous balloons outdoors the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London

Reuters

31/50 24 April 2020

An empty Brighton Pier, closed in the course of the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures attain 20 levels within the South East

Rex

32/50 23 April 2020

Farmers work with autos to put together a subject subsequent to a subject of flowering rapeseed close to Pontefract, West Yorkshire

AFP/Getty

33/50 22 April 2020

The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor on the Bathing House close to Howick, Northumberland, because the Lyrid meteor bathe reached its peak

PA

34/50 21 April 2020

Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire

PA

35/50 20 April 2020

A canine walker on Blyth seashore in Northumberland

PA

36/50 19 April 2020

A chunk of coronavirus themed road artwork grafitti in East London

AFP through Getty

37/50 18 April 2020

Members of the City Specialist Cleaning workforce spray disinfectant round posts within the city centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire

PA

38/50 17 April 2020

A taped-up bench within the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester

AFP/Getty

39/50 16 April 2020

A girl carrying a protecting face masks and gloves walks previous graffiti in Bow, London

Reuters

40/50 15 April 2020

A burned down cell phone mast in London. According to reviews, at the least 20 cell phone masts throughout Britain are believed to have been vandalised and authorities and telecom sources are more and more involved in regards to the influence of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks

EPA

41/50 14 April 2020

The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out

PA

42/50 13 April 2020

Walkers benefit from the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London

PA

43/50 12 April 2020

A girl prays on the closed doorways of Westminster Cathedral forward of the Easter morning mass in London

PA

44/50 11 April 2020

A person jogs on an empty seashore in Scarborough because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus

PA

45/50 10 April 2020

Military personnel testing folks at a coronavirus check centre within the automotive park of Chessington World of Adventures

Reuters

46/50 9 April 2020

Posters drawn by kids displayed in assist of the NHS in a constructing close to St Thomas’ Hospital in London

Getty

47/50 8 April 2020

A road cleaner in entrance of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London

Getty

48/50 7 April 2020

A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus

PA

49/50 6 April 2020

A Royal Signals soldier practices throughout coaching held by the British Army. They are getting ready them to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust within the battle towards coronavirus

Ministry of Defence/Reuters

50/50 5 April 2020

A police officer advises a lady to go dwelling after recognizing her having fun with the solar in Primrose Hill, London

AP


1/50 24 May 2020

A demonstrator holds an indication studying ‘Why are you above the legislation?’ outdoors the home of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown guidelines by travelling throughout the nation

Reuters

2/50 23 May 2020

People take a stroll close to Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth

Reuters

3/50 22 May 2020

Waves break onto a wall at Brighton seashore

Reuters

4/50 21 May 2020

Cafe proprietor Francini Osorio serves clients in a trial part in the course of the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has put in an air air purifier and 35 clear bathe curtains, which can divide clients and tables, within the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, prepared for the re-opening of his enterprise as lockdown restrictions are eased

PA


5/50 20 May 2020

People at Bournemouth seashore in Dorset, as folks flock to parks and seashores with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the most well liked day of the 12 months

PA

6/50 19 May 2020

A canine jumps into the water as households loosen up at a Lido in London

AP

7/50 18 May 2020

A fan celebrates outdoors Celtic Park after Celtic had been topped champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts had been additionally relegated after a choice was made to conclude the season with rapid impact

PA

8/50 17 May 2020

People on Brighton seashore after the introduction of measures to carry the nation out of lockdown

PA


9/50 16 May 2020

Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters collect in breach of lockdown guidelines in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to carry the nation out of lockdown.

PA

10/50 15 May 2020

Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her every day health routine close to her dwelling in Glasgow, Scotland

Getty

11/50 14 May 2020

Senior cost nurse Jan Ferguson views paintings “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, impressed by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres on the Western General from 1960-2019. It is certainly one of numerous artworks which sit on the partitions of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred right into a purpose-built new dwelling on the Little France campus in Edinburgh

PA

12/50 13 May 2020

Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outdoors his house in Manchester

Reuters


13/50 12 May 2020

Nurses from central London hospitals protest on worldwide nurses day in regards to the persistent underfunding of the NHS and different points surrounding the well being service outdoors the gates of Downing Street, London

PA

14/50 11 May 2020

Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast

PA

15/50 10 May 2020

A girl passes road artwork and a poster in East London

Reuters

16/50 9 May 2020

Police patrol the seashore in Brighton

Getty


17/50 8 May 2020

The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly previous over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain

MOD/Reuters

18/50 7 May 2020

Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre throughout a coaching session at her dwelling in Portsmouth

Reuters

19/50 6 May 2020

Labour Party chief Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout PMQs

UK Parliament/AFP/Getty

20/50 5 May 2020

The solar seems to explode over the horizon on this montage of pictures captured by photographer Nick Lucas close to his dwelling in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took numerous footage just some seconds aside on a tripod mounted digital camera which had been then mixed to give the attention catching daybreak picture

Nick Lucas/SWNS


21/50 4 May 2020

Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outdoors the hearth station in Kirkstall Rd, in reminiscence their colleagues that misplaced their lives within the line of obligation

PA

22/50 3 May 2020

Staff at The Berkeley lodge give meals to ambulance employees

Reuters

23/50 2 May 2020

One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they collect outdoors New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London

AFP through Getty

24/50 1 May 2020

Bonnie the Llama grazes in a subject within the Scottish Borders alongside an indication supporting the NHS because the UK continues in lockdown

PA


25/50 30 April 2020

Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah rejoice his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast supplied by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his dwelling in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, previously a Captain, obtained a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in extra of £30m, he raised for the NHS by strolling laps of his backyard

Capture the Light Photography/Getty

26/50 29 April 2020

Britain’s Labour chief Keir Starmer speaks throughout Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, within the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020

UK Parliament/AP

27/50 28 April 2020

NHS workers on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS workers and key employees who’ve died in the course of the coronavirus outbreak

PA

28/50 27 April 2020

The solar rises behind redundant oil platforms moored within the Firth of Forth close to Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil costs have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic diminished demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors could also be taking a look at certainly one of their largest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in historical past.

PA


29/50 26 April 2020

Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall the place the end of the London Marathon was due to happen at present after operating 2.6 miles as a substitute of 26 miles to increase cash for The Running Charity

Reuters

30/50 25 April 2020

A muslim girl walks previous balloons outdoors the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London

Reuters

31/50 24 April 2020

An empty Brighton Pier, closed in the course of the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures attain 20 levels within the South East

Rex

32/50 23 April 2020

Farmers work with autos to put together a subject subsequent to a subject of flowering rapeseed close to Pontefract, West Yorkshire

AFP/Getty


33/50 22 April 2020

The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor on the Bathing House close to Howick, Northumberland, because the Lyrid meteor bathe reached its peak

PA

34/50 21 April 2020

Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire

PA

35/50 20 April 2020

A canine walker on Blyth seashore in Northumberland

PA

36/50 19 April 2020

A chunk of coronavirus themed road artwork grafitti in East London

AFP through Getty


37/50 18 April 2020

Members of the City Specialist Cleaning workforce spray disinfectant round posts within the city centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire

PA

38/50 17 April 2020

A taped-up bench within the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester

AFP/Getty

39/50 16 April 2020

A girl carrying a protecting face masks and gloves walks previous graffiti in Bow, London

Reuters

40/50 15 April 2020

A burned down cell phone mast in London. According to reviews, at the least 20 cell phone masts throughout Britain are believed to have been vandalised and authorities and telecom sources are more and more involved in regards to the influence of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks

EPA


41/50 14 April 2020

The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out

PA

42/50 13 April 2020

Walkers benefit from the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London

PA

43/50 12 April 2020

A girl prays on the closed doorways of Westminster Cathedral forward of the Easter morning mass in London

PA

44/50 11 April 2020

A person jogs on an empty seashore in Scarborough because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus

PA


45/50 10 April 2020

Military personnel testing folks at a coronavirus check centre within the automotive park of Chessington World of Adventures

Reuters

46/50 9 April 2020

Posters drawn by kids displayed in assist of the NHS in a constructing close to St Thomas’ Hospital in London

Getty

47/50 8 April 2020

A road cleaner in entrance of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London

Getty

48/50 7 April 2020

A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus

PA


49/50 6 April 2020

A Royal Signals soldier practices throughout coaching held by the British Army. They are getting ready them to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust within the battle towards coronavirus

Ministry of Defence/Reuters

50/50 5 April 2020

A police officer advises a lady to go dwelling after recognizing her having fun with the solar in Primrose Hill, London

AP

The authorities has admitted Mr Cummings drove 260 miles to keep close to household in county Durham whereas the nation was in lockdown.

But they insist he was proper to achieve this as he was in search of childcare for his younger son.

Ministers, together with the prime minister, have sidestepped questions on whether or not or not he took a sightseeing journey whereas he was in Durham, nevertheless.

Questions additionally stay over whether or not or not Mr Cummings stopped in the course of the 4 hour automotive journey from London.

Mr Johnson had hoped his public assist for Mr Cummings final evening would draw a line below the row.

But he’s dealing with calls from his personal MPs to order a Whitehall investigation to set up the details of the case.

More Tory MPs have additionally come out publicly at present to name for Mr Cummings to go.

Source link

Post Views: 17

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR