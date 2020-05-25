Dominic Cummings to make public statement amid lockdown furore

Dominic Cummings is predicted to make a public statement later amid rising requires the prime minister’s most senior adviser to resign for travelling throughout lockdown.
Boris Johnson can also be dealing with mounting strain from his personal MPs to order an official investigation into his chief aide.
And police have been requested to set up the details about Mr Cummings’s actions in Durham, when the nation was being requested to keep at dwelling.
Download the brand new Independent Premium app
Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines
Mr Cummings is predicted to make a private statement later this afternoon.
Mr Johnson’s personal MPs are involved numerous key questions nonetheless linger over the controversy.
The authorities has admitted Mr Cummings drove 260 miles to keep close to household in county Durham whereas the nation was in lockdown.
But they insist he was proper to achieve this as he was in search of childcare for his younger son.
Ministers, together with the prime minister, have sidestepped questions on whether or not or not he took a sightseeing journey whereas he was in Durham, nevertheless.
Questions additionally stay over whether or not or not Mr Cummings stopped in the course of the 4 hour automotive journey from London.
Mr Johnson had hoped his public assist for Mr Cummings final evening would draw a line below the row.
But he’s dealing with calls from his personal MPs to order a Whitehall investigation to set up the details of the case.
More Tory MPs have additionally come out publicly at present to name for Mr Cummings to go.
Source link
Post Views: 17