Dominic Cummings: Timeline of alleged lockdown breaches

Dominic Cummings has actually been implicated of making 2 different journeys in between London as well as his moms and dads’ house in Durham throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The head of state’s principal assistant was likewise discovered strolling at an additional community 30 miles away throughout his keep, it is asserted.

However, Downing Street declined to respond to the claims thoroughly as well as explained them as a “stream of false allegations”.





Here is a timeline of the occasions concerned:

23 March: The UK is put right into lockdown with rigorous restrictions on traveling. Government standards state: “You need to not be going to member of the family that do not reside in your house.”

27 March: Downing Street reveals that Boris Johnson as well as wellness assistant Matt Hancock have actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus. Dominic Cummings is photographed ranging from No 10.

30 March: The federal government verifies Mr Cummings is self-isolating at house with coronavirus signs.

31 March: Durham Constabulary is informed Dominic Cummings has actually taken a trip from London to Durham as well as is remaining in the city.

1 April: A law enforcement officer talks with Mr Cummings’ papa by telephone. Mr Cummings’ papa verifies his boy took a trip with his family members from London as well as is self-isolating at the residential or commercial property.

5 April: A neighbor areas Dominic Cummings outside his moms and dads’ residential or commercial property inDurham The Guardian paper methods Downing Street regarding the tale as well as is informed“no comment” Boris Johnson is confessed to health center after establishing breathing troubles.





12 April: Witness Robin Lees, a 70- year-old retired educator, supposedly areas Mr Cummings in Barnard Castle, 30 miles fromDurham Boris Johnson is released from health center.

14 April: Dominic Cummings is photographed going back to operate in Downing Street after his self-isolation concerns an end.

19 April: Dominic Cummings is supposedly seen strolling near his moms and dads’ house in Houghall Woods by an additional witness that later on informs the Observer as well as Sunday Mirror that the consultant commented: “Aren’t the bluebells lovely?”

25 April: An write-up by Mr Cummings’ better half Mary Wakefield regarding the family members’s experience of self-isolation is released in the Spectator publication. It does not discuss the remain in Durham.