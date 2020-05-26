Dominic Cummings: The four most puzzling lines from aide’s statement

Boris Johnson’s leading consultant, Dominic Cummings, dealt with inquiries from the media on Monday over his 260- mile journey to Durham at the elevation of the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Cummings made use of an extraordinary rundown at Downing Street to safeguard his choice to drive his spouse as well as young boy to his moms and dads’ ranch to self-isolate.

Often a debatable number, it was unsurprising that the crucial assistant to the head of state increased brows with several of his declarations throughout the seminar.





Here were several of the most puzzling minutes from Cummings’ increased yard rundown.

Said he drove to Barnard Castle to ‘test his eyesight’

When quizzed regarding a drive he took with his spouse as well as boy from the household ranch to a regional elegance place, Barnard Castle, the previous Vote Leave project supervisor provided an uncommon description.

He stated his sight had actually been impacted by his ailment with which he had actually been enduring as well as took the approximately 30- minute journey to inspect he would certainly have the ability to embark on the trip back to London.

He included: “My spouse was extremely stressed, specifically as my sight appeared to have actually been impacted by the illness. She did not wish to run the risk of a virtually 300- mile drive with our youngster offered just how sick I had actually been.

“We agreed that we should go for a short drive to see if I could drive safely, we drove for roughly half an hour and ended up on the outskirts of Barnard Castle town. We did not visit the castle, we did not walk around the town.”

Mr Cummings stated he had actually really felt a “bit sick” so they had actually perambulated 10 to 15 metres to the shore where they rested for around 15 mins till he really felt much better.

Claimed he had actually formerly alerted of coronavirus pandemic

Mr Cummings made use of the rundown to urge he, in contrast to some records, had actually not stood up to the intro of lockdown steps as well as had in reality formerly alerted of the threats of a coronavirus pandemic.

“For years, I have warned of the dangers of pandemics. Last year I wrote about the possible threat of coronaviruses and the urgent need for planning,” he stated.

