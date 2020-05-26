Dominic Cummings: Scottish Tory leader calls for resignation of top Boris Johnson aide

The leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Jackson Carlaw has known as on Boris Johnson’s under-pressure advisor Dominic Cummings to resign.

The MSP stated the scandal over the strategist’s journey from London to Durham throughout the lockdown is proving an excessive amount of of a distraction.

Mr Carlaw stated he had made his view that Mr Cummings ought to “consider his position” recognized to Downing Street, in accordance with each the BBC and STV.





If follows the resignation of Douglas Ross, the Under Secretary of State for Scotland, from the federal government over the problem.

Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins, a member of the Tories’ frontbench group at Holyrood, joined Mr Ross in calling for Mr Cummings to go and stated different resignations might comply with within the wake of the junior minister for the Scotland Office’s departure.

Mr Tomkins tweeted: “To lose (Douglas Ross) from government is a disaster. His was one of clearest voices for the Union in government. It shows exactly why Cummings should be sacked. I suspect others will follow where Douglas has led.”

In his resignation letter, Mr Ross stated in his resignation letter: “I’ve constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to their family members; households who couldn’t mourn collectively; individuals who didn’t go to sick relations as a result of they adopted the steerage of the federal government.

The Moray MP added: “I cannot in good faith tell them that they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.”

A No 10 spokesman stated Mr Johnson “regrets’” Mr Ross’ determination to give up the federal government over the Mr Cummings row.





Another member of Mr Carlaw’s shadow cupboard at Holyrood, Graham Simpson MSP, has additionally known as on Mr Cummings to go.

“I don’t like calling for people to resign or to be sacked – there is too mu much of that. I tend to believe in giving people the chance to say sorry and learn. In this case I think Mr Cummings should go,” stated Mr Simpson.

“He didn’t follow the advice that his own government, in which he is the key adviser, issued.”

Along with strain from inside his personal occasion, Mr Carlaw was condemned by his political rivals in Scotland for failing to talk out on the problem. The Scottish Tory leader had stated on Sunday he was glad Mr Johnson “reached a conclusion and we must all now focus on continuing to beat this dreadful pandemic”.

The SNP stated Mr Carlaw’s defence of No 10’s place was “tone deaf”, whereas Labour accused him of “defending the indefensible”.

At least 20 Tory MPs have now both known as for Mr Cummings to go or for the prime minister to fireside him.