Dominic Cummings: Public overwhelmingly think Boris Johnson’s aide broke lockdown rules, poll finds

The British public overwhelmingly consider Dominic Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown guidelines and will resign, a brand new poll has discovered.

The newest survey by YouGov launched on Tuesday discovered 71 per cent think Boris Johnson’s high aide disregarded authorities tips when he travelled over 200 miles from London to his mother and father’ property in Durham.

Absolute majorities of voters for all events consider guidelines had been damaged, with simply 20 per cent of the general public believing Mr Cummings’ actions had been throughout the laws and the remainder saying they did not know.





59 per cent of the general public additionally consider that the highest aide ought to stop, up by seven per cent from a comparable poll performed on Saturday. 27 per cent say he mustn’t resign, with the remainder saying they do not know.

Mr Cummings took the weird step of internet hosting a query and reply session with the media on Monday in a bid to justify his actions, with 3.7 million folks watching the grilling on BBC One alone regardless of the sunny financial institution vacation weekend.

Tory voters particularly had been evenly cut up on whether or not the previous Vote Leave chief ought to step down, with 46 per cent saying he ought to, 46 per cent saying he mustn’t and the remainder undecided.

Majorities of each Leave voters and Remain voters think he each broke the principles and will stop.

Mr Cummings stated that on 28 March he awoke “in pain and clearly had Covid symptoms, including a bad headache and a serious fever”.

Durham Police confirmed that as of 30 March they had been “made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city”. The power additionally confirmed that they’d spoken to Mr Cummings’ father.

On 12 April Mr Cummings and his household had been seen additionally strolling by the River Tees in Barnard Castle, 30 miles from Durham. 12 April can also be Mr Cummings’ spouse’s birthday. Mr Cummings has claimed this journey together with his household within the automobile was to check his eyesight and whether or not he was effectively sufficient to drive again to London.

The poll was performed on Monday and Tuesday, with all interviews for it going down after Mr Cummings’ televised assertion ended.

Downing Street has refused to take additional questions on Mr Cummings’ actions. The authorities has been hit by one ministerial resignation up to now, with round two dozen Tory MPs calling on the aide to stop up to now.

More follows…