Dominic Cummings potentially broke lockdown rules, say Durham police | Politics

Dominic Cummings’ journey to Barnard Castle potentially broke lockdown guidelines and would have led to police sending him again to his household’s property had he been stopped, Durham police have concluded.

The 60-mile spherical journey on 12 April by the prime minister’s senior aide from his household’s Durham farm is assessed by Durham police as a possible breach, however doesn’t warrant any additional motion, they say.

The findings increase questions for the prime minister, who has strongly backed Cummings.

In a press release Durham police stated: “Durham constabulary have examined the circumstances surrounding the journey to Barnard Castle (together with ANPR, witness proof and a overview of Mr Cummings’ press convention on 25 May 2020) and have concluded that there may need been a minor breach of the laws that might have warranted police intervention. Durham constabulary view this as minor as a result of there was no obvious breach of social distancing.

“Had a Durham constabulary police officer stopped Mr Cummings driving to or from Barnard Castle, the officer would have spoken to him, and, having established the facts, likely advised Mr Cummings to return to the address in Durham, providing advice on the dangers of travelling during the pandemic crisis. Had this advice been accepted by Mr Cummings, no enforcement action would have been taken.”

They added: “Durham constabulary does not consider that by locating himself at his father’s premises, Mr Cummings committed an offence contrary to regulation 6 of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020. (We are concerned here with breaches of the regulations, not the general government guidance to ‘stay at home’).”





A No 10 spokesperson stated: “The police have made clear they are taking no action against Mr Cummings over his self-isolation and that going to Durham did not breach the regulations. The prime minister has said he believes Mr Cummings behaved reasonably and legally given all the circumstances and he regards this issue as closed.”

On Monday, Cummings admitted to stories that he had pushed together with his household to Durham. He additionally admitted a 60-mile spherical journey to Barnard Castle and stated he bought out of the automobile close to the River Tees for as much as 15 minutes. He stated he wished to check his eyesight and whether or not he was match sufficient to make the lengthy drive again to London.

The drive had carried out an train to determine the information about Cummings’ controversial journey to the north-east in late March and April.

The drive was requested on Monday morning to determine the information by Steve White, the appearing police, crime and victims’ commissioner for Durham, who oversees the drive.

On Friday the Guardian and Daily Mirror revealed Cummings had pushed 260 miles from his London house to his mother and father’ property in Durham on 27 March, at a time when the public had been being informed to remain at house to cease the unfold of the coronavirus.

The preliminary story led to additional claims and alleged sightings of Cummings within the Durham space.

Cummings on Monday afternoon denied all wrongdoing and insisted his actions had been lawful, which did not quell requires his resignation.

Durham’s chief constable, Jo Farrell, acted after receiving a letter from White asking her to have a look at all of the claims about Cummings’ time in Durham. White wrote: “I have today written to the chief constable, asking her to establish the facts concerning any potential breach of the law or regulations in this matter at any juncture.”

As a part of their inquiry Durham police visited and took a press release from Robin Lees, a retired chemistry instructor, who had seen Cummings at Barnard Castle.