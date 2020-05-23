Dominic Cummings: Policing coronavirus lockdown ‘made much harder by No 10 aide’s actions’

Dominic Cummings’ choice to drive his family members 260 miles at the elevation of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown has actually made policing throughout the pandemic “much harder”, a local cops commissioner has actually declared.

David Jamieson, the West Midlands cops and also criminal offense commissioner, stated the elderly consultant to Boris Johnson required to be sacked in order to “restore public confidence” in the federal government’s reaction to Covid-19

“The police’s job of enforcing the lockdown has been made much harder after both the actions of Dominic Cummings travelling over 260 miles and the flexibility with which the government now seem to interpret the guidance,” Mr Jamieson stated in a declaration.





Download the brand-new Independent Premium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

“People will now say there is one rule for them and one rule for the prime minister’s political advisers.”

He included: “Across the nation, numerous individuals are making sacrifices, consisting of ratings of policeman and also team that have actually divided from their family members to safeguard their health and wellness and also the health and wellness of the country.”

Read a lot more

Mr Cummings demanded Saturday that he acted “reasonably and legally” when he drove his family members to County Durham in late March so they can remain at his moms and dads building.

Downing Street has actually declared the trip was “essential” since the consultant’s partner was showing coronavirus signs and also the pair required his senior moms and dads to care for their young kid.

Although Durham Constabulary stated it had actually spoken to the proprietors of the building where Mr Cummings was remaining, a speaker for the federal government stated neither he neither his family members were talked with by cops concerning the issue.

Mr Jamieson, that is a previous Labour MP, included: “It appears past idea that to validate the violation of assistance they show up to currently be wondering about the sincerity and also reliability of Durham Police.

“The head of state, Boris Johnson, ought to sack Dominic Cummings suddenly, to recover public self-confidence and also some reliability to his handling of this distressing Covid-19 situation.”

The most current information on Brexit, national politics and also past straight to your inbox

The cops commissioner’s remarks were made prior to Mr Cummings was implicated of breaching lockdown policies once again by making a 2nd journey from London to Durham.

The Sunday Mirror and also The Observer reported on Saturday night that the consultant had actually been detected near Durham on 19 April, days after he had actually gone back to London from his very first journey in late March to very early April.





On Saturday, a breeze survey by YouGov discovered 68 percent of British grownups believed the consultant had actually damaged lockdown policies and also 52 percent believed he must surrender.

In the study of 3,707 grownups, simply 28 percent believed he must remain on, with 20 percent unsure.

Speaking at the everyday Downing Street Covid-19 instruction, transportation assistant Grant Shapps stated the head of state had actually offered Mr Cummings his “full support” over the conflict.

However, Mr Shapps stated he did not recognize whether Mr Johnson understood the consultant had actually taken a trip to Durham in late March and also stated the head of state just understood that Mr Cummings was “unwell and in lockdown”.

Additional coverage by Press Association