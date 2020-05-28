Dominic Cummings might have broken lockdown law by driving to Barnard Castle, Durham Police conclude

Dominic Cummings might have broken coronavirus legal guidelines by taking a visit to Barnard Castle along with his household, police have mentioned.

Durham Constabulary mentioned it might not be taking any additional motion towards the prime minister’s chief adviser.

An investigation concluded that the journey on Easter Sunday would have warranted police intervention as a possible breach of the Health Protection Regulations, which implement the lockdown.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Police discovered that Mr Cummings didn’t break the law along with his preliminary 260-mile journey from London to his mother and father’ farm in County Durham.

“Durham Constabulary does not consider that by locating himself at his father’s premises, Mr Cummings committed an offence contrary to regulation 6 of the Health Protection Regulations 2020,” a press release added, confirming that police had been solely assessing breaches of the law slightly than authorities steerage.

Read extra

Officers mentioned they’d examined the circumstances across the journey to Barnard Castle, together with witness proof, Mr Cummings’ press convention and information from ANPR cameras.

“We have concluded that there might have been a minor breach of the Regulations that would have warranted police intervention,” a press release mentioned.

“Durham Constabulary view this as minor as a result of there was no obvious breach of social distancing.

“Had a Durham Constabulary police officer stopped Mr Cummings driving to or from Barnard Castle, the officer would have spoken to him, and, having established the information, possible suggested Mr Cummings to return to the handle in Durham, offering recommendation on the risks of travelling throughout the pandemic disaster.

“Had this advice been accepted by Mr Cummings, no enforcement action would have been taken.”

Police mentioned there was “no intention to take retrospective action in respect of the Barnard Castle incident since this would amount to treating Mr Cummings differently from other members of the public”.

Investigators mentioned they discovered inadequate proof to help media studies that the adviser was in Durham on 19 April, which he denies, and can be taking no additional motion.

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

Critics have argued that Mr Cummings breached steerage – which isn’t legally enforceable – from the federal government and NHS telling households to isolate collectively of their main residence if anybody develops signs.

At the time of the journey, Mr Cummings’ spouse had signs of coronavirus and he fell unwell days later.

The adviser mentioned he travelled to County Durham to isolate close to family who may present meals and childcare if wanted.

Read extra

He claimed that the journey to Barnard Castle on 12 April was made to take a look at his eyesight, slightly than for leisure or sightseeing functions, earlier than the household returned to London.

At a press convention, Mr Cummings mentioned he sat by the river to get well from a quick bout of illness and was seen along with his spouse and son in a close-by wooden as a result of they’d stopped the automobile to permit the younger little one to relieve himself.

Mr Cummings additionally went to work in Westminster whereas his spouse was unwell and visited a hospital to choose up his son after creating Covid-19 signs.

Fines for breaching coronavirus legal guidelines are handed out on the spot by police, and Mr Cummings was not stopped throughout his journeys in County Durham.

A neighborhood officer spoke to his father on 1 April, who confirmed that Mr Cummings, his spouse and son had been self-isolating with coronavirus signs.

Durham Constabulary mentioned the officer “gave no specific advice on coronavirus to any members of the family and that Durham Constabulary deemed that no further action was required in that regard”.

“Our officer did, however, provide the family with advice on security issues,” a press release added.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/11 2/11 The TImes 3/11 Daily Mirror 4/11 Daily Express 5/11 The Independent 6/11 Daily Mail 7/11 The Guardian 8/11 The Daily Telegraph 9/11 Financial Times 10/11 i 11/11 The Sun

1/11 2/11 The TImes 3/11 Daily Mirror 4/11 Daily Express

5/11 The Independent 6/11 Daily Mail 7/11 The Guardian 8/11 The Daily Telegraph

9/11 Financial Times 10/11 i 11/11 The Sun

The power has beforehand fined at the very least two individuals who travelled to the county from London.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) by the BBC confirmed the pair journeyed from the capital to Peterlee a couple of week after Mr Cummings, on 8 April.

The two folks travelled collectively however had been from totally different households, which was towards the principles on the time.

The FoI information solely lined the primary two-and-a-half weeks after the rules got here into power on 27 March.

Police throughout England and Wales issued round 3,200 fines in that interval, however the whole has now risen to greater than 14,000.

Durham Constabulary had handed out 137 fines in whole by 11 May, provisional figures present.

Calculations by The Independent present the power was issuing them at a mean fee compared to different areas by inhabitants dimension.

Both the federal government and police have refused to evaluate fines handed out underneath coronavirus legal guidelines due to Mr Cummings’ journey.

The Health Protection Regulations make it unlawful to depart residence or be exterior “without reasonable excuse”.

But the law lists a number of exceptions together with “to access critical public services, including childcare or educational facilities”.

Human rights organisations had beforehand known as for a wider evaluate of fines, elevating issues that “a significant number of fixed penalty notices have been wrongly issued”.

A lawyer beforehand informed The Independent that most individuals will have paid the fines as a result of there isn’t any route of attraction aside from refusing to pay and risking prosecution.

While restrictions had been relaxed in England on 13 May, the default high-quality was elevated from £60 to £100.

The similar modifications weren’t made in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, sparking additional confusion over the extent of the law.