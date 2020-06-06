Dominic Cummings is like a child telling fibs – just say sorry

I’ve three kids: Oliver, aged 9, Isabelle, eight, and Benjamin, 4. They are my life. Like so many this half-term, we have been meant to be happening vacation – tenting at Hay-on-Wye. With the pandemic placing pay to this, we’ve got spent the final three nights tenting in our backyard as an alternative.

We have gotten to know one another a lot higher even on this quick house of time, and I’ve seen that Ben lies – a lot. “Who spilt that?” “Oliver”. “Why is there Weetabix on the tent?” “Isabelle did it”. And to a soaking moist four-year-old standing subsequent to a pile of smashed porcelain: “What happened to the birdbath Ben?” “The tree made me do it”.

I’ve been working laborious to attempt to emphasise the significance of telling the reality, explaining that all of us make errors and that it is OK to personal up and say sorry. “Because if you don’t Ben, how are you going to learn?”





What I discover so troublesome to reconcile in regards to the state of affairs with Dominic Cummings is his refusal to confess he made a mistake, to personal up, and to say, “Sorry”. We mustn’t “move on” as so lots of his supporters are asking the general public and the media to do, till he does so. Because in any other case he won’t study that it is not acceptable.

Dominic. At the second you might be my four-year-old son. You are standing subsequent to a damaged birdbath, drenched in water. And when requested, “What happened?” your reply is, “The tree made me do it”.

Dr Jamie Parker is a GP in Nottingham.