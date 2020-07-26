Dominic Cummings is held hostage by the SAS… on base tour

The concept of Dominic Cummings being held hostage with rifles pointed at his head may be one for some bugged civil servants to covertly savour.

But the Prime Minister’s uncompromising chief advisor went through simply this experience recently throughout a tour of the SAS head offices, Stirling Lines.

The Mail on Sunday can expose that part of his go to on Wednesday included a journey to the ‘Killing House’ where elite soldiers sharpen their abilities on taking on terrorists. The directed tour of the Hereford base likewise consisted of an assessment of the routine’s military hardware and an instruction on current operations, consisting of efforts to get rid of Islamic State terrorists in Iraq.

A male executed among the challenges dealt with by soldiers to acquire their SAS badge

High- profile visitors to Stirling Lines are used an uncommon welcome– a turn in the ‘Killing House’, a two-storey structure where the SAS practise close-quarter battling. Previous visitors consist of Princess Diana, whose hair ignited thanks to a trigger from a grenade tossed throughout a workout in 1983.

It is comprehended that Mr Cummings reached the base– called in honour of the routine’s creator, Colonel David Stirling– by helicopter. He likewise went to the neighbouring Pontrilas Army Training Area where other top-secret systems are based.

The go to became part of his tour of Britain’s extremely categorized UK security setups that has actually raised eyebrows amongst political leaders and military chiefs.

When news of his strategies emerged previously this month, Tobias Ellwood, a Tory backbencher and chair of the Commons Select Defence Committe, stated MPs ought to be provided the exact same chance to question him about defence and security matters as they are managed for Ministers and civil servants. Special advisors, who are selected by political leaders, are seldom needed to offer proof to pick committees.

The Prime Minister’s uncompromising chief advisor went through simply this experience recently throughout a tour of the SAS head offices, Stirling Lines

It is comprehended that senior SAS officers utilized Wednesday’s occasion to tension the value of preserving the variety of workers in the Royal Marines and the ParachuteRegiment It has actually been reported that these systems, which supply the bulk of Special Forces soldiers, might diminish or be combined to conserve cash.

‘More than half the soldiers in the 250-man SAS were previously Paras while the even smaller Special Boat Service (SBS) couldn’ t continue without the assistance of the Royal Marines,’ stated a defence source. ‘So Cummings was told that these units must be preserved in their entirety.’

Mr Cummings, who has actually grumbled that military procurement ‘has continued to squander billions of pounds’, just recently went to conferences at the head office of MI5 and MI6 and is likewise preparing to go to the SBS’s head office in Poole, Dorset, together with the Government’s supersecret labs at Porton Down in Wiltshire.

Last night, the Ministry of Defence did not react to an ask for remark.