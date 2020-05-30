Dominic Cummings has damaged public trust, leading scientists warn Boris Johnson

Twenty-six leading UK scientists and public well being specialists have warned that the Dominic Cummings scandal has “badly damaged” public belief within the authorities’s lockdown measures.

In a letter to Boris Johnson on Friday, the group expressed their fears concerning the security and wellbeing of the British folks because of the behaviour of the prime minister’s chief aide.

“As lockdown is eased, public trust and high compliance is essential to reduce the risk of a second spike in infections and deaths,” the teachers wrote.





“This trust has been badly damaged by the actions of Dominic Cummings, including his failure to stand down or resign in the public interest.”

The scientists, together with two members of the unbiased Sage panel, set as much as mirror the federal government’s personal advisory group, additionally criticise the prime minister’s “unwillingness” to sack Mr Cummings.

“It is vital for all people in positions of power to follow the rules with the same discipline as the rest of the population,” they add within the letter printed in The Observer.

It comes after a authorities adviser on coronavirus accused Boris Johnson of “trashing” all the recommendation he was given on constructing public belief throughout the lockdown.

Prof Stephen Reicher mentioned final Sunday that the prime minister’s defence of his high aide proved the federal government “doesn’t want to listen to advice”.

And on Saturday, the deputy chief medical officer took a swipe at Mr Cummings’ lockdown journey to Durham and Barnard Castle throughout the every day press convention.





“In my opinion the rules are clear and they have always been clear,” mentioned Professor Jonathan Van-Tam. “In my opinion they are for the benefit of all. In my opinion they apply to all.”

According to an Opinium ballot carried out on Thursday and Friday, 81 per cent of individuals consider Cummings broke the foundations and 68 per cent suppose he ought to resign.

The 26 scientists additionally criticised the federal government’s monitor and hint programme, which was hurriedly launched earlier this week. “The public mood is fragile and unlikely to cope with another over-optimistic target-based strategy that goes on to fail,” they added.