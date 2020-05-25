Dominic Cummings: Durham police asked to establish whether Boris Johnson aide broke law

Police have actually beenaskedto (******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* )the realities concerningDominicCummings’s activities inDurham throughout lockdown.
SteveWhite, actingDurham(******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* )Crime and alsoVictims’Commissioner, stated he hadaskedDurhamPoliceto check into what took place“concerning any potential breach of the law or regulations.”
In a declaration he stated it was crucial the pressure program“it has the interests of the people of County Durham and Darlington at its heart, so that the model of policing by consent, independent of government but answerable to the law, is maintained.”
Download the brand-newIndependentPremium application
Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings
The most current information onBrexit, national politics and also past straight to your inbox
SubscribetoIndependentPremiumto book marking this write-up
Wantto book marking your favorite posts and also talesto reviewed or referral later on?Start yourIndependentPremium registration today.