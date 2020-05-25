Dominic Cummings doesn’t regret breaking coronavirus lockdown

Dominic Cummings at this time refused to apologise for driving 260 miles to Durham through the coronavirus lockdown as he claimed he had at all times behaved ‘fairly and legally’ amid rising requires the PM’s high aide to be sacked.

Mr Cummings mentioned his determination to journey to town to remain in a cottage on his dad and mom’ land was the results of a ‘very sophisticated, difficult scenario’ as he admitted he had not sought Boris Johnson’s permission to make the journey on the finish of March.

The Vote Leave maverick has confronted accusations of ‘double requirements’, with the nation having been instructed to remain at dwelling, however he informed an unprecedented press convention within the Number 10 Rose Garden: ‘I do not regret what I did… I feel what I did was affordable within the circumstances.’

Asked immediately if he had provided to stop or had even thought of it, he added: ‘No I’ve not provided to resign, no I’ve not thought of it.’

Labour claimed that the press convention had proven that ‘it’s one rule for Boris Johnson’s closest adviser, one other for everyone else’ whereas the SNP mentioned the PM ought to sack Mr Cummings ‘with out additional delay’.

Mr Cummings conceded that ‘affordable individuals might nicely disagree’ together with his chosen plan of action however he was firm in his perception that he had acted in an applicable method and had not damaged the foundations.

He insisted ‘I do not suppose there’s one rule for me and one rule for different individuals’ and blamed public anger at media experiences ‘that haven’t been true’.

The normally scruffy adviser was carrying an open collared shirt as he detailed his actions from the tip of March to the center of April. He mentioned he had concluded on Friday March 27 that if each he and his spouse grew to become unwell their son could possibly be sorted by his sister or nieces. He then drove to Durham, arriving at midnight, not stopping on the best way.

He developed coronavirus signs the following day and the household continued to isolate earlier than on April 2 Mr Cummings’ son grew to become unwell and was taken to hospital. Mr Cummings picked up his spouse and son the following day and didn’t depart the automobile.

Mr Cummings mentioned he did converse to the PM throughout his first week in isolation however neither man might bear in mind a lot of the dialog given they have been each unwell.

During the second week of isolation the household walked in woods on his dad and mom’ land, Mr Cummings mentioned, and by Saturday April 11 he was nonetheless feeling weak however on the mend.

On Sunday April 12 the household went for a take a look at drive to Barnard Castle to verify he was match sufficient to make the journey to London. They parked and walked 15 metres to the river, didn’t come into shut contact with anybody, after which left.

On the best way again to the cottage the household stopped subsequent to some woods for a bathroom break. They then returned to London within the night on Monday April 13.

Mr Cummings mentioned the PM had requested him to set out intimately his account to the press as he took a pummelling from reporters.

He additionally mentioned he had initially determined to go away London after he was topic to ‘threats of violence’ and that he didn’t wish to depart his household alone at dwelling whereas he went to work in Number 10.

During Mr Cummings’ press convention he:

Admitted taking a drive to Barnard Castle on April 12 – to check his eye sight earlier than a 260 drive again to London.

Claimed this hour round-trip to the wonder spot was ‘affordable and wise’ earlier than ’embarking on a 5 hour drive’ again to the capital.

Insisted that he and his household had not walked across the city 30 miles from Durham and had solely ventured 15 metres from the automobile to the river financial institution.

Admitted driving to the hospital to choose up his spouse and son however didn’t depart the automobile or come into contact with anybody on the best way.

Denied a reported second journey to the north on April 19, when he was allegedly noticed in woods close to Durham.

Said he stayed 50m from his dad and mom’ dwelling and didn’t go close to it whereas self-isolating.

Dominic Cummings at this time insisted he doesn’t regret driving 260 miles to Durham to self-isolate together with his household through the coronavirus lockdown

The Government’s rule guide for particular advisers expressly states that aides ‘should not take public half in political controversy, via any type of assertion’ however Mr Cummings seemingly felt it was essential to attempt to set the document straight.

It is prone to be remembered as essentially the most vital political occasion within the well-known Rose Garden since David Cameron and Nick Clegg introduced the formation of the Coalition authorities there in May 2010.

Mr Johnson is dealing with an more and more livid backlash from ministers, Tory MPs and even bishops after he yesterday tried to mount a rare defence of Mr Cummings.

The premier has successfully staked his political repute on attempting to guard Mr Cummings however the requires the adviser to be sacked proceed to develop. One cupboard minister claimed the PM had ‘sacrificed his personal credibility’ to ‘save’ Mr Cummings.

At a dramatic press convention in Downing Street final evening, the Prime Minister claimed his chief aide had acted ‘responsibly, legally and with integrity’ whereas making the controversial 260-mile journey from London to Durham throughout lockdown.

Mr Johnson insisted Mr Cummings had ‘adopted the instincts of each father’ by driving to his dad and mom’ farm after his spouse developed signs of coronavirus.

Mr Cummings informed at this time’s press convention that he had not requested the Prime Minister about his determination and admitted that ‘arguably this was a mistake’.

He mentioned: ‘I didn’t ask the Prime Minister about this determination. He was unwell himself and he had enormous issues to cope with. Every day I’ve to train my judgement about issues like this and resolve what to debate with him.

‘I believed that I might converse to him when the scenario clarified over the approaching days, together with whether or not I had signs and whether or not there have been checks obtainable.

‘Arguably this was a mistake and I perceive that some will say that I ought to have spoken to the Prime Minister earlier than deciding what to do.’

He denied that he had damaged the ‘spirit’ of the lockdown guidelines and that he had been ‘attempting to stability numerous competing issues’.

Critics of Mr Cummings pounced on his feedback and prompt they confirmed he had been in breach of the lockdown guidelines.

A spokesman for the Labour Party mentioned: ‘The British individuals have been searching for at the very least an apology from Dominic Cummings for breaking the lockdown. They received none.

‘Millions of individuals have made extraordinary sacrifices through the lockdown. Families have been compelled aside, generally in essentially the most tragic of circumstances. They stayed at dwelling to guard the NHS and save lives.

‘And but, the message from this Government is evident: it’s one rule for Boris Johnson’s closest adviser, one other for everyone else.’

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford mentioned: ‘What ought to have been a resignation assertion turned out to be a botched PR train that modifications nothing. It is now past doubt Dominic Cummings broke a number of lockdown guidelines.’

He added: ‘The longer the Prime Minister permits this farce to proceed the extra the Tory authorities will lose credibility and respect. He should sack Mr Cummings with out additional delay.’

Boris Johnson is dealing with a mounting backlash over his defence of Mr Cummings. The below hearth PM was seen jogging together with his canine Dilyn close to Lambeth Palace in central London this morning

The PM’s high aide, pictured arriving at No10 this morning, will make a public assertion this afternoon to reply on to criticism of his conduct

Earlier at this time Durham’s Police and Crime Commissioner urged the native chief constable to launch a proper investigation into Mr Cummings’ lockdown go to to town.

Acting PCC Steve White has written to Jo Farrell to ask her to probe the information round Mr Cummings’ journey and to find out wether there was ‘any potential breach of the regulation or laws on this matter’.

Mr White mentioned there was a ‘plethora of extra data circulating within the public area which deserves applicable examination’. Durham Constabulary later mentioned it had ‘acquired additional data and complaints from members of the general public and we’re reviewing and analyzing that data’.

The pressure additionally confirmed that an officer had spoken to Mr Cummings’ father on April 1 and ‘gave no particular recommendation on coronavirus’ however did ‘present the household with recommendation on safety points’.

It got here after one of many Government’s scientific consultants mentioned the ‘debacle’ over the lockdown journey had ‘fatally undermined’ the nation’s combat in opposition to coronavirus.

Professor Stephen Reicher, who’s a member of the Government’s advisory group on behavioural science which feeds into SAGE, mentioned the results of ‘undermining adherence to the foundations’ will probably be that ‘extra individuals are going to die’. Despairing police chiefs have warned the row means imposing lockdown is now ‘useless within the water’.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson this morning tried to assuage Tory and public anger as he insisted ‘at each stage Mr Cummings adopted and his household adopted the steerage’.

Mr Johnson this afternoon tried to get the coronavirus response again on observe as he chaired a gathering of the Cabinet at which ministers mentioned lockdown restrictions which could possibly be eased within the coming weeks.

Mr Cummings had ignored questions as he left his London dwelling this morning. The automobile through which he was travelling then arrived on the again entrance of Number 10 having seemingly been hit by an egg sooner or later on the journey.

The row over Mr Cummings’s journey to Durham got here as:

Weston General Hospital in Weston-super-Mare introduced it couldn’t take any extra admissions due to ‘a excessive quantity’ of coronavirus instances.

Sun-worshippers descended on parks and seashores amid an anticipated 79F heatwave as they declared, ‘If Dominic Cummings can break the foundations, we are able to too’.

Bishops hit out on the Prime Minister and mentioned the Church of England might now refuse to work with the federal government after his ‘risible’ defence of Mr Cummings which ‘broke belief of nation’.

Nicola Sturgeon blasted Mr Johnson and accused him of selecting ‘political curiosity forward of the general public curiosity’ by refusing to sack his aide.

Mr Williamson mentioned colleges face a ‘lengthy journey’ earlier than they’ll have the ability to open as regular forward of a phased reopening on June 1.

Gavin Williamson insists Dominic Cummings didn't break lockdown guidelines Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was despatched out to bat for the Government this morning and insisted Dominic Cummings had made clear to Boris Johnson that he believed he had not damaged lockdown guidelines. Mr Williamson's feedback in interviews appeared to go away wriggle room for Mr Johnson to axe his aide if extra revelations come to mild that disproved his model of occasions. Mr Williamson informed BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was his 'understanding' that 'Dominic Cummings made completely clear there was just one journey to Durham'. 'I've not had a dialog with Dominic Cummings. The Prime Minister had an in depth dialogue with Dominic Cummings yesterday – he did a press convention yesterday,' he added. 'He made it completely clear on the press convention that Dominic Cummings had given him the reassurance that no guidelines or no legal guidelines had been damaged however I haven't got any extra particulars than that.' Pressed on whether or not he knew if Mr Cummings left the home throughout his isolation in Durham, Mr Williamson mentioned: 'Dominic Cummings has, because the Prime Minister mentioned yesterday, has at each stage, Dominic Cummings operated inside the guidelines. 'He abided by the foundations, he abided by the regulation and that is what the Prime Minister mentioned yesterday.'

Mr White, the performing Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner, mentioned in an announcement issued this morning: ‘I’m assured that up to now, Durham police has responded proportionately and appropriately to the problems raised regarding Mr Cummings and his go to to the County on the finish of March.

‘It is evident nevertheless that there’s a plethora of extra data circulating within the public area which deserves applicable examination.

‘I’ve at this time written to the Chief Constable, asking her to determine the information regarding any potential breach of the regulation or laws on this matter at any juncture.

‘It is significant that the Force can present it has the pursuits of the individuals of County Durham and Darlington at its coronary heart, in order that the mannequin of policing by consent, impartial of presidency however answerable to the regulation, is maintained.

‘It will probably be for the Chief Constable to find out the operational response to this request and I’m assured that with the assets at its disposal, the Force can present proportionality and equity in what has change into a significant situation of public curiosity and belief.’

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary mentioned: ‘We can affirm that, over the previous couple of days, Durham Constabulary has acquired additional data and complaints from members of the general public and we’re reviewing and analyzing that data.’

Earlier, Prof Reicher had warned that Mr Cummings’ journey might hurt efforts to combat coronavirus.

He informed ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme at this time: ‘If you take a look at the analysis it exhibits the explanation why individuals noticed lockdown was not for themselves, it wasn’t as a result of they have been personally in danger, they did it for the neighborhood, they did it due to a way of ‘we’re all on this collectively’.

‘If you give the impression there’s one rule for them and one rule for us you fatally undermine that sense of ‘we’re all on this collectively’ and also you undermine adherence to the types of behaviour which have gotten us via this disaster.’

He added: ‘The actual situation right here is that due to these actions, due to undermining belief within the Government, due to undermining adherence to the foundations that all of us have to comply with, individuals are going to die. More individuals are going to die.’

Mr Williamson mentioned this morning that it was his ‘understanding’ from Mr Johnson that Mr Cummings didn’t break the regulation in making the journey to Durham throughout lockdown.

He informed BBC Breakfast: ‘(The Prime Minister) has been completely categorically assured that each Dominic Cummings and his household each adopted the steerage and likewise adopted the foundations…

‘The steerage is extremely in depth and on the coronary heart of that steerage is at all times the problem of safeguarding kids and ensuring that kids are at all times completely protected.

‘My understanding is from what the Prime Minister mentioned yesterday… is that at each stage Dominic Cummings adopted and his household adopted the steerage and at no stage did Dominic Cummings or his household break the regulation.’

Mr Williamson mentioned Mr Cummings mustn’t resign ‘as a result of he has made it clear that he is damaged no guidelines and he is damaged no legal guidelines’.

But there’s rising fury amongst Tory MPs who imagine the aide did break the foundations, with 20 having prompt earlier than Mr Cummings delivered his assertion that he needs to be sacked.

Tim Loughton, the previous kids’s minister, grew to become the most recent to interrupt cowl as he informed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I hoped that we have been going to get some solutions both from Dominic Cummings or then from the Prime Minister when he took on that press convention yesterday afternoon.

‘But I concern I did not get that and what’s extra worrying is my constituents did not get that and so I received swamped with much more emails from individuals who haven’t got a political axe to grind, who say ‘look, maintain on, this sends out a really dangerous message, it appears to be like as if it’s one rule for them and one for us, why ought to we now abide by Government steerage?’

‘I feel that’s deeply worrying. The solely present on the town in the intervening time is how the Government continues to cope with coronavirus and something that deflects from that or distracts the Prime Minister from the work he must do from that’s damaging and must be handled.’

There is now anger over Mr Cummings’ actions and Mr Johnson’s dealing with of the fallout from the highest to the underside of the Conservative Party.

One cupboard minister informed The Times: ‘He [Mr Johnson] has sacrificed his personal credibility to avoid wasting Dominic Cummings. He is burning away his private model, his belief, to avoid wasting Dom. Dom must go.’

One ministerial supply mentioned the affair risked torpedoing public belief within the authorities at a time of nationwide disaster, saying: ‘You can lose recognition, you can’t lose belief.’

Another warned the PM was ‘bleeding credibility’ to guard an aide who had delivered each the Brexit referendum outcome and his gorgeous election win final 12 months.

One senior minister branded Mr Cummings an ‘conceited fool’, including: ‘The reality that he’s nonetheless there simply exhibits how dysfunctional No 10 is. I’m being bombarded with emails from constituents who’re offended that whereas they’ve been making these unimaginable sacrifices and never seeing household, he is simply finished no matter he desires. It is breathtaking that the PM is defending him.’

A senior Tory MP informed The Guardian: ‘The PM is dropping his intuition, he is perhaps dropping the plot and we might lose the nation over this virus.’

One senior Tory supply informed The Telegraph: ‘Boris has put his credibility and the Government’s credibility on the road by sticking up for Dom. How can we inform individuals they need to abide by the lockdown now?

‘The lockdown is successfully over as a result of this makes it unenforceable.’

A usually loyal senior Tory MP informed MailOnline the scenario was ‘an utter s**t storm and the PM made it worse’.

Veteran Conservative Sir Roger Gale mentioned the PM had didn’t ‘put this to mattress’ and ‘I concern that now the story is solely going to run and run’.

Simon Hoare, who had already known as for Mr Cummings to go, later lamented Mr Johnson’s press convention, saying: ‘The PM’s efficiency posed extra questions than it answered.

‘Any residual hope that this may die away within the subsequent 24 hours is misplaced.’

New Tory MP David Warburton mentioned: ‘As a lot as I despise any baying pitchfork-led trials by social media, I’m unconvinced by the PM’s defence of Cummings.’

Blackpool North MP Paul Maynard mentioned: ‘It is a traditional case of ‘do as I say, not as I do’ – and it isn’t as if he was unfamiliar with steerage he himself helped draw up. It appears to me to be totally indefensible and his place wholly untenable.’

Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer has demanded an inquiry, and warned that failure to sack Mr Cummings would ‘undermine confidence’ within the lockdown.

‘It is an insult to sacrifices made by the British those that Boris Johnson has chosen to take no motion in opposition to Dominic Cummings,’ he mentioned.

‘The public will probably be forgiven for considering there’s one rule for the Prime Minister’s closest adviser and one other for the British individuals.’

Nicola Sturgeon, who compelled out her chief scientific adviser for breaking lockdown guidelines, mentioned: ‘I do know it’s robust to lose a trusted adviser on the top of disaster, however when it is a alternative of that or integrity of important public well being recommendation, the latter should come first.’

Meanwhile, police are involved that the row, and Mr Johnson’s determination to face by Mr Cummings, will make it nearly unattainable to implement lockdown guidelines on social distancing.

Mike Barton, ex-chief constable of Durham Police, informed The Daily Telegraph: ‘How on earth are the police presupposed to implement the foundations now?

Protestors confirmed up exterior Mr Cummings’ London dwelling at this time carrying an indication with a quote from George Orwell’s Animal Farm

Members of the media congregated exterior the house of Mr Cummings’ dad and mom in Durham at this time. A Sky News correspondent is pictured utilizing disinfecting wipes on the keypad after apparently being requested to take action

‘What has occurred has utterly holed the laws that was launched to maintain individuals protected under the waterline. It is useless within the water.’

Mr Barton informed BBC Breakfast at this time that the PM’s chosen course had ‘made it exponentially harder for all these individuals on the entrance line… imposing the lockdown’.

‘We are in the course of a nationwide emergency and individuals who make the foundations can not break the foundations, in any other case we’re going to have chaos,’ he added.

Gloucestershire’s impartial police and crime commissioner Martin Surl echoed the same sentiment, telling the BBC: ‘I feel it makes it a lot more durable for the police going ahead – this will probably be quoted again at them time and time once more after they attempt to implement the brand new guidelines.

‘But I feel extra importantly it makes one thing of a mockery of the police motion going again when the message was very, very clear: keep at dwelling.’

In an indication of simply how troublesome the scenario dealing with Number 10 is, the PM has additionally been criticised by senior Church of England figures.

The Rt Revd Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds, mentioned: ‘The query now could be: will we settle for being lied to, patronised and handled by a PM as mugs?

‘The ethical query shouldn’t be for Cummings – it’s for PM and ministers/MPs who discover this behaviour acceptable.’

Members of the general public have additionally expressed their anger with some stating that that they had missed deaths of family members as a result of that they had caught to lockdown guidelines.

One Twitter consumer revealed a letter he had despatched to his native MP through which he set out his ‘rage’ at Mr Cummings and detailed that he had been unable to go to his spouse in hospital earlier than she died of coronavirus as he adhered to restrictions.

Last evening’s Number 10 press convention was initially attributable to be taken by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick however Mr Johnson stepped in amid a rising backlash.

The PM tried to make use of the briefing to attract a line below the row as he insisted Mr Cummings had acted ‘with the overwhelming purpose of stopping the unfold of the virus and saving lives’.

Mr Johnson mentioned his adviser had ‘adopted the instincts of each father and each dad or mum’ in travelling to a spot the place he might get assist caring for his four-year-old son if he and his spouse got here down with the virus on the identical time.

The PM denied that Mr Cummings was responsible of double requirements, saying he had confronted ‘very extreme little one care difficulties’ that might solely be resolved by leaving his dwelling in London and taking his household to Durham.

His spouse Mary developed signs of the virus in late March and the couple feared they is perhaps unable to care for his or her younger son if Mr Cummings additionally got here down with the sickness, which he later did.

The household stayed on a property on the farm owned by Mr Cummings dad and mom. In the occasion they didn’t need assistance with little one care however did obtain meals deliveries from his sister whereas they have been isolating for 14 days.

The determination to journey lots of of miles whereas his spouse was unwell appeared to interrupt authorities guidelines telling households they need to keep at dwelling for 14 days as quickly as a member of the family develops signs.

But Mr Johnson mentioned: ‘I’ve concluded that in travelling to seek out the correct of childcare, in the intervening time when each he and his spouse have been about to be incapacitated by coronavirus – and when he had no different – I feel he adopted the instincts of each father and each dad or mum. And I don’t mark him down for that.’

On Saturday, the Government mentioned Mr Cummings had acted ‘fairly and legally’ after he drove 260 miles from London to Durham together with his spouse to self-isolate on the finish of March amid the nationwide lockdown.

Retired chemistry instructor Robin Lees then claimed he noticed Mr Cummings and his household on April 12 strolling within the city of Barnard Castle, based on The Guardian and The Mirror.

The city is 30 miles from Durham, the place the aide had been self-isolating. Mr Lees has reportedly made a grievance to the police.

Mr Cummings was photographed again in Downing Street on April 14 earlier than a passerby claimed to have seen him in Houghall bluebell woods close to Durham on April 19.

No 10 yesterday denied claims that Mr Cummings had made a second go to to Durham after returning to work in No 10.

Retired chemistry instructor Robin Lees claimed he noticed Mr Cummings and his household on April 12 strolling within the city of Barnard Castle, based on The Guardian and The Mirror

The footpath subsequent to the river Tess in Barnard Castle the place Robin Lees claims to have seen Mr Cummings and his household

Mr Cummings was photographed again in Downing Street on April 14. A passerby claimed to have seen him in Houghall bluebell woods close to Durham on April 19

Mr Cummings’ determination to go to Durham has sparked a debate over adherence to lockdown guidelines. Beachgoers are pictured having fun with the sunshine in Southend on Sea at this time

Prof Reicher, a University of St Andrews educational, had tweeted final evening to savage Mr Johnson’s efficiency on the day by day Number 10 press convention.

‘I can say that in a number of quick minutes tonight, Boris Johnson has trashed all the recommendation we now have given on tips on how to construct belief and safe adherence to the measures vital to regulate Covid-19,’ he mentioned.

‘Be open and sincere, we mentioned. Trashed. Respect the general public, we mentioned. Trashed. Ensure fairness, so everyone seems to be handled the identical, we mentioned. Trashed. Be constant we mentioned. Trashed. Make clear ‘we’re all in it collectively’. Trashed.’

Shortly after the remark was shared, three different authorities advisers, two from the identical committee, echoed Professor Reicher’s anger.

Susan Michie, professor of well being psychology at University College London mentioned: ‘I do not need science to be dragged down by affiliation with dishonesty.

‘My concern is that science, which is vital to getting via this pandemic, will probably be diminished within the eyes of the general public.’

Robert West, additionally a part of the advisory group, backed his colleagues as he shared Professor Michie’s publish.

Professor West had earlier tweeted: ‘Conservative MPs and supporters have to be feeling alarmed at what’s going on in authorities. It is nothing wanting a shambles with Trumpian ranges of deceit.

‘The individuals of this nation are being handled like idiots and I doubt that they’ll stand for it.’

He additionally implored the general public to proceed following the steerage on the lockdown, including: ‘There is a pure human tendency to say, ‘If another person can flout it, so can I’, however who will endure? Dominic Cummings will not endure if we abandon it, the Prime Minister will not endure – it is going to be the individuals who we love who will endure.

Adam Kucharski, an epidemiologist on the Government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, added: ‘I spent this weekend refining our contact tracing evaluation.

‘One of the issues that is at all times stood out is that for these focused measures to work, we’d like public adherence to quarantine to be very excessive. But I concern it is now going to be far harder to attain this.’

He is essentially the most highly effective unelected determine within the Government, however Dominic Cummings’ future as Boris Johnson’s indispensable Svengali might relaxation within the arms of a retired chemistry instructor.

Robin Lees and his stroll in Barnard Castle on April 12 might show pivotal in forcing the Prime Minister’s hand regardless of his astonishing defence of his good friend, adviser and enforcer final evening.

The Durham native alleges he noticed somebody who ‘regarded like’ Mr Cummings on the Teesdale city 30 miles from Durham that day, and the ‘distinctive’ quantity plate he took down corresponds to Mr Cummings’ automobile.

Mr Cummings, 47, admits he took his spouse Mary Wakefield and four-year-old son 260 miles north to his household’s farm from London on the finish of March, when she was affected by coronavirus-symptoms.

Reasons given have ranged from childcare fears to the loss of life of his uncle, however Mr Johnson mentioned final evening he acted with ‘integrity’ and ‘as any father would’.

But he and Downing Street have remained silent over an alleged journey out throughout his northern isolation for a stroll within the picturesque village on April 12 – his spouse’s 45th birthday.

Mr Cummings has flatly denied any second journey north in April, regardless of the declare he was strolling the secluded bluebell glades at Houghall in Country Durham on April 19 – after he had been seen again at work in London.

Critics say the primary, admitted journey north, throughout which the police spoke to Mr Cummings’ father, broke the lockdown, one thing Downing Street disputes.

The journey to Barnard Castle and the second journey north later in April – when not one of the household have been unwell – would each seem like clear breaches of the foundations being adopted by hundreds of thousands of Britons.

Were they to be irrefutably confirmed, even nonetheless pleasant – or at the very least silent – Tories might don’t have any choice however to demand his head, for mendacity to the Prime Minister if nothing else.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was despatched out to bat for the Government and Mr Cummings at this time.

His feedback in interviews at this time left wriggle room for Mr Johnson to axe him if extra revelations come to mild that disprove his model of occasions.

Mr Williamson informed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it was his ‘understanding’ that ‘Dominic Cummings made completely clear there was just one journey to Durham’.

‘I’ve not had a dialog with Dominic Cummings. The Prime Minister had an in depth dialogue with Dominic Cummings yesterday – he did a press convention yesterday,’ he added.

‘He made it completely clear on the press convention that Dominic Cummings had given him the reassurance that no guidelines or no legal guidelines had been damaged however I haven’t got any extra particulars than that.’

Pressed on whether or not he knew if Mr Cummings left the home throughout his isolation in Durham, Mr Williamson mentioned: ‘Dominic Cummings has, because the Prime Minister mentioned yesterday, has at each stage, Dominic Cummings operated inside the guidelines.

‘He abided by the foundations, he abided by the regulation and that is what the Prime Minister mentioned yesterday.’

The row threatens to value the Government very important credibility at a time when it’s attempting to rearrange an orderly easing of the lockdown.

Mr Cummings (pictured at this time in London) has flatly denied any second journey north in April, when none of his household have been unwell

Robin Lees says he noticed somebody who ‘regarded like’ Mr Cummings right here in Barnard Castle on April 12, and the ‘distinctive’ quantity plate he took down corresponds to Mr Cummings’ automobile

Mr Cummings has flatly denied any second journey north in April, regardless of the declare he was strolling the secluded bluebell glades at Houghall (pictured) in Country Durham on April 19

Mr Williamson informed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it was his ‘understanding’ that ‘Dominic Cummings made completely clear there was just one journey to Durham’.

Never earlier than has an unelected Government adviser been so highly effective – and divisive.

The Prime Minister’s right-hand man and self-proclaimed architect of Brexit, Dominic Cummings, has already been depicted in a TV movie by Benedict Cumberbatch and was the topic of a BBC documentary this 12 months.

He has appeared to enjoy his repute because the ‘darkish puppeteer’ – full together with his scruffy apparel, abrupt tone and disdain for the Press. But to many, revelations that he might have breached lockdown guidelines are a controversial step too far. Here we analyses the allegations in opposition to him.

March 23:

The day Britain was positioned into lockdown. Boris Johnson informed Britons they need to solely depart dwelling for certainly one of 4 causes: To store for important objects, to train as soon as a day, to journey to and from work the place it was ‘completely vital’ or to fulfil medical or care wants.

Those who had any signs of coronavirus have been informed to remain at dwelling for at the very least seven days. Other members of that family have been informed they need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Government unveiled its message ‘Stay dwelling. Protect the NHS. Save lives’ – which might have been drafted with the assistance of Mr Cummings.

March 27:

March 27: Dominic Cummings is pictured working out of Downing Street on the day Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock take a look at optimistic for coronavirus

Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock take a look at optimistic for coronavirus, whereas chief medical officer Chris Whitty says he has signs of the illness and is self-isolating.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has informed the BBC he believes Mr Cummings was final seen in Downing Street on the identical day and speculates he might have travelled both on the 27th or 28th.

Such a transfer would have been massively at odds with Government steerage as Mr Cummings might have sorted their younger little one in London whereas his spouse recuperated.

This was additionally the day Mr Cummings was seen sprinting out of Downing Street.

March 30:

Downing Street confirms Mr Cummings is affected by coronavirus signs and is self-isolating.

March 31:

Parents’ dwelling: The dwelling of Cummings’s dad and mom in Durham, 260 miles away, which he visited throughout lockdown

Asked about Mr Cummings’s well being, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman tells reporters: ‘He’s in contact with No10 however he’s at dwelling, he’s self-isolating, he has some signs.’

The identical day Durham police are ‘made conscious of experiences that a person had travelled from London to Durham and was current at an tackle within the metropolis’.

The pressure says officers ‘made contact with the homeowners of that tackle who confirmed that the person in query was current and was self-isolating in a part of the home’.

‘In line with nationwide policing steerage, officers defined to the household the preparations round self-isolation pointers and reiterated the suitable recommendation round important journey.’

Mr Cummings has insisted the Durham journey was vital for the well-being of his son. The boy would seemingly have contracted a light model of the sickness, if in any respect, by staying together with his dad and mom.

In distinction, Mr Cummings’ aged dad and mom have been at a a lot increased danger of contracting a extreme and doubtlessly deadly type of Covid-19 – making his actions seem all of the extra reckless. Family mates have identified that his spouse, Mary Wakefield, has a brother, Jack, who lives in London together with his personal younger son. She additionally has a half-brother, Max, who lives within the capital.

It has additionally been prompt it could have been extra wise for a member of the family to journey from Durham south to assist the Cummings.

April 5:

At round 5.45pm, an unnamed neighbour noticed him in his dad and mom’ backyard together with his son – with Abba’s Dancing Queen being performed within the background.

The neighbour mentioned: ‘I received the shock of my life. I used to be actually irritated. I believed ‘It’s OK so that you can drive all the best way as much as Durham and escape from London’. It’s one rule for Dominic Cummings and one rule for the remainder of us.’

In response to questions final week, No10 mentioned Mr Cummings travelled to Durham as his sister and nieces had volunteered to take care of his four-year-old son.

At the weekend deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries mentioned travelling throughout lockdown was permissible if ‘there was an excessive danger to life’ with a ‘safeguarding clause’ to forestall weak individuals being caught at dwelling with no help.

She added {that a} small little one could possibly be thought of weak.

But quite than Mr Cummings’ son staying with different relations, he was in actual fact together with his dad and mom in a farmhouse adjoining the primary property. Food was left by Mr Cummings’ sister on the door.

The journey would seem to fly within the face of strict lockdown guidelines as each dad and mom have been displaying signs and will have taken benefit of assist elsewhere in London.

March 30 to April 6:

The interval for which Mr Cummings’ spouse Mary Wakefield describes the household’s battle with coronavirus, within the April 25 situation of the Spectator.

She makes no point out of the journey to Durham and describes the challenges of caring for his or her son whereas struggling the signs of Covid-19, in addition to the obvious severity of her husband’s sickness.

‘Day in, day trip for ten days he lay doggo with a excessive fever and spasms that made the muscle tissues lump and twitch in his legs. He might breathe, however solely in a restricted, shallow manner,’ she wrote.

‘After per week, we reached peak corona uncertainty. Day six is a turning level, I used to be informed: that is if you both get higher or head for ICU.

‘But was Dom preventing off the bug or was he heading for a ventilator? Who knew? I sat on his mattress watching his chest, attempting to depend his breaths per minute.

‘The little oxygen reader we would purchased on Amazon indicated that he needs to be in hospital, however his lips weren’t blue and he might speak in full sentences, akin to: ‘Please cease watching my chest, sweetheart.’

April 7:

Dominic Cummings continued absence from Downing Street is observed. Downing Street mentioned on the time that he was working however not from Number 10 and insisted Number 10 is ‘absolutely operational’.

April 10:

Number 10 is once more contacted for remark relating to Mr Cummings’ journey by the Guardian. Instead of defending the journey, officers decline to remark.

April 12:

On April 12, his spouse’s birthday, Mr Cummings and his household have been allegedly noticed 30 miles from Durham within the city of Barnard Castle (pictured above, at this time). Retired chemistry instructor Mr Lees, 70, mentioned he was ‘gobsmacked’.

Although Mr Cummings might have theoretically accomplished a 14-day isolation interval to get well from signs, the Government steerage have been nonetheless clear: Stay at dwelling and keep away from pointless journey.

Mr Lees informed Sky: ‘They regarded as in the event that they’d been for a stroll by the river. It did not appear proper as a result of I assumed he can be in London. You do not take the virus from one a part of the nation to a different.’

Sky News yesterday confirmed the automobile quantity plate as belonging to Mr Cummings.

April 14:

Mr Cummings returns to work for the primary time since information he was affected by coronavirus emerged.

Questions are raised about his adherence to social distancing recommendation as he’s photographed strolling in Downing Street with fellow aide Cleo Watson.

April 19:

A witness claimed to have seen Mr Cummings at Houghall Woods, a magnificence spot close to his dad and mom’ dwelling in Durham, on April 19.

He was overheard remarking that the bluebells are ‘pretty.’ The witness mentioned: ‘We have been shocked and shocked to see him as a result of the final time we did was earlier within the week in Downing Street.

‘We thought ‘He’s not presupposed to be right here throughout lockdown’. We thought ‘What double requirements, one rule for him as a senior adviser to the Prime Minister, one other for the remainder of us.’ When requested yesterday whether or not he had been to Durham a second time in April, Mr Cummings mentioned: ‘No I didn’t’.

The declare is reported by the Observer and Sunday Mirror on May 24.

April 25:

Like all good journalists, Mary Wakefield didn’t miss a possibility to show private problem into tantalising copy. As commissioning editor of political journal The Spectator, the baronet’s daughter described her and her husband’s battle with coronavirus for a late-April version.

She mentioned she initially contracted signs earlier than Mr Cummings rushed dwelling and ‘collapsed.’ She defined: ‘I felt breathless, generally achy, however Dom could not get away from bed. Day in, day trip for ten days he lay doggo with a excessive fever and spasms that made the muscle tissues lump and twitch in his legs. He might breathe, however solely in a restricted, shallow manner.’

Then, in a conclusion which contradicts the sightings in Durham, she mentioned the household ’emerged from quarantine into the just about comical uncertainty of London lockdown.’

Mr Cummings additionally gave his personal quick account of their time collectively in isolation, branding it ‘sticky’ – however in reference to their dwelling being ‘coated in a layer of spilt Ribena, honey, peanut butter and playschool glue’.

May 10:

Rumours start to flow into on social media that Mr Cummings had once more been seen within the Durham space. A police supply yesterday informed the Telegraph officers contacted Mr Cummings’ father round this time however have been assured the sightings weren’t true.

May 13:

The Government lifts the restriction on how far individuals can drive to succeed in the countryside and take train, however visits and in a single day stays to second houses stay prohibited.

May 22:

News breaks within the Mirror and the Guardian of Mr Cummings’ journey to Durham.

While there is no such thing as a remark from Downing Street, shut mates of Mr Cummings say: ‘He is not remotely bothered by this story, it is extra pretend information from the Guardian. There is zero likelihood of him resigning.’

May 23:

Downing Street seems to be standing by the PM’s chief aide, saying in an announcement: ‘Owing to his spouse being contaminated with suspected coronavirus and the excessive probability that he would himself change into unwell, it was important for Dominic Cummings to make sure his younger little one could possibly be correctly cared for.

‘At no stage was he or his household spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported.’

Speaking to reporters exterior his dwelling, Mr Cummings says: ‘I behaved fairly and legally.’

When a reporter suggests his actions didn’t look good, he replies: ‘Who cares about beauty? It’s a query of doing the fitting factor. It’s not about what you guys suppose.’

Later on the day by day Downing Street briefing, Mr Shapps says Mr Cummings has the PM’s ‘full help’ and that Mr Johnson ‘knew that he was unwell and that he was in lockdown’.

Mr Shapps says it had at all times been permissible for households to journey to be nearer to family so long as they ‘go to that location and keep in that location’.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief medical officer for England, Jenny Harries, says travelling throughout lockdown was permissible if ‘there was an excessive danger to life’, with a ‘safeguarding clause’ hooked up to all recommendation to forestall weak individuals being caught at dwelling with no help.

In a brand new assertion launched later within the night, Durham police say officers have been made conscious on March 31 that Mr Cummings was current at an tackle within the metropolis.

The pressure provides that the next morning an officer spoke with Mr Cummings’ father at his personal request, and he confirmed his son had travelled together with his household to the North East and was ‘self-isolating in a part of the property’.

It says the pressure ‘deemed that no additional motion was required. However, the officer did present recommendation in relation to safety points’.

In one other night assertion, a No 10 spokeswoman accuses the Mirror and Guardian of writing ‘inaccurate’ tales about Mr Cummings, together with claims that he had returned to Durham after going again to work in Downing Street on April 14.

‘We won’t waste our time answering a stream of false allegations about Mr Cummings from campaigning newspapers,’ the spokeswoman says.

May 24:

Asked by a journalist exterior his dwelling whether or not he had returned to Durham in April, Mr Cummings says: ‘No, I didn’t.’

A bunch of Tory MPs name for him to resign or for Mr Johnson to sack him.

But the PM, who fronts the day by day Downing Street briefing, firmly backs Mr Cummings, saying his aide acted in the perfect pursuits of his little one, in a manner ‘any dad or mum would frankly perceive’.

He insists Mr Cummings ‘acted responsibly, legally and with integrity’.

But the PM’s feedback fail to quell anger amongst Tory MPs, opposition events, scientists and even bishops – certainly one of whom accuses Mr Johnson of treating the general public ‘as mugs’.

Durham councillor Amanda Hopgood says she has written to Durham Constabulary’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell after being made conscious of a variety of sightings of Mr Cummings within the space in April and May.

Mr Cummings’ dad and mom Morag and Robert defend him in an interview with the New Statesman, together with his mom saying the household had been grieving after her brother – Lord Justice Laws – died on April 5 after contracting Covid-19 whereas unwell in hospital, and his father saying he was ‘disgusted’ on the manner the press had handled his son through the protection.

May 25:

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson provides his help for Mr Cummings, saying he mustn’t resign ‘as a result of he has made it clear that he is damaged no guidelines and he is damaged no legal guidelines’.

Gloucestershire’s impartial police and crime commissioner Martin Surl says Mr Cummings’ actions make a ‘mockery’ of police enforcement earlier within the lockdown ‘when the message was very, very clear: keep at dwelling’.

Tory MP David Warburton says his personal father died alone on account of the coronavirus lockdown, and that the Cummings story offers an impression of ‘double requirements’.

Beach-goers benefit from the sunshine as they sunbathe on the seashore and play within the sea at a packed seashore at this time in Southend, Essex

Friends Amy Louise Thomas, 20 and Elli Wilson, 20, having fun with the recent financial institution vacation climate on Formby seashore in Merseyside this morning

At least 15 Conservative backbenchers have known as for Mr Cummings to go, whereas a number of others have spoken out in opposition to his actions.

Conservative former minister Paul Maynard mentioned he shared individuals’s ‘dismay’ on the PM’s response, and was certainly one of many MPs who insisted Mr Cummings ought to stop or be sacked.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she fears Mr Johnson is ‘placing his political curiosity forward of the general public curiosity’ and provides that she hopes he’ll ‘replicate additional’ on the matter.

Durham’s Police and Crime Commissioner at this time urges the native chief constable to launch a proper investigation into Dominic Cummings’ lockdown go to to town Acting PCC Steve White writes to Jo Farrell to ask her to probe the information round Mr Cummings’ journey and to find out wether there was ‘any potential breach of the regulation or laws on this matter’.

Mr White says there was a ‘plethora of extra data circulating within the public area which deserves applicable examination’. If the chief constable agrees to look into the matter it raises the prospect of the police analyzing ANPR or cellphone information to find out the aide’s actions.