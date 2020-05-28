Dominic Cummings did breach coronavirus lockdown guidelines, Durham Police say

However the pressure, which in response to the latest information, has issued 137 fines for lockdown breaches, stated it might not be taking any additional motion in opposition to Mr Cummings.

The pressure stated it did not contemplate Mr Cummings had breached the rules when self-isolating at his father’s farm in Durham on the finish of March however that the journey to Durham did represent a “minor breach”.

Its assertion stated the journey “might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention”.

The assertion went on: “Durham Constabulary view that is as minor as a result of there was no obvious breach of social distancing.

“Had a Durham Constabulary police officer stopped Mr Cummings driving to or from Barnard Castle, the officer would have spoken to him, and, having established the facts, likely advised Mr Cummings to return to the address, in Durham, providing advice on the dangers of travelling during the pandemic crisis. Had this advice been accepted by Mr Cummings, no enforcement action would have been taken.”

The pressure stated that in step with its method all through the pandemic it might not be taking retrospective motion in opposition to Mr Cummings as that might quantity to him being handled otherwise from different members of the general public.

