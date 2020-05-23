Dominic Cummings defends lockdown trip as ‘right thing’ to do amid calls for him to resign

Dominic Cummings has damaged his silence after it emerged he apparently flouted lockdown guidelines by travelling to Durham together with his sick spouse and youngster.
“I behaved reasonably and legally,” he advised reporters, in accordance to the Press Association.
He added: “Who cares about good looks. It’s a question of doing the right thing. It’s not about what you guys think.”
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this text
Want to bookmark your favorite articles and tales to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription at present.