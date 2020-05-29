Dominic Cummings cutout appears at rugby league match in Sydney, Australia | Sport

Dominic Cummings might have weathered the storm of anger which engulfed him for apparently flouting the federal government’s personal coronavirus lockdown steering, however that has not stopped Boris Johnson’s high adviser being ridiculed on the opposite aspect of the world.

As Australia’s NRL season restarted this week, the Fan in the Stand initiative allowed the general public to pay $22 for a cardboard cutout of themselves to be positioned in a seat to ‘watch’ their groups in motion.

But it appears one Sydney Roosters fan with a way of humour had different concepts. A cardboard cutout of the under-fire Cummings appeared at Bankwest Stadium for the Roosters’ behind-closed-doors conflict with South Sydney Rabbitohs, and didn’t go unnoticed by TV viewers.

“He’s travelled to Sydney now. Cummings doesn’t give a shit!” posted Sam Rowlett, together with a photograph of the match protection – a put up which shortly gained a number of thousand likes on Twitter.

Sam Rowlett

(@samkrowlett) He’s travelled to Sydney now. Cummings doesn’t give a shit! pic.twitter.com/BbTRllHrQm



Michael Doyle tweeted in response: “This is hilarious! For $20 or so you can put an image of yourself or another in the stands of a NRL game. Someone did it to Dominic Cummings today. LoL!”

Michael Doyle

(@CJPDoyle) This is hilarious! For $20 or so you’ll be able to put a picture of your self or one other in the stands of a NRL sport. Someone did it to Dominic Cummings immediately. LoL! https://t.co/img7u8so6h



Amid rising fury throughout the UK, Cummings was compelled to offer a press convention final Monday in which he defended his determination to journey from London to Durham – and to close by Barnard Castle to ‘test his eyesight’ – throughout the federal government’s strict lockdown which is aimed at controlling the unfold of Covid-19. Durham police concluded he might have damaged lockdown guidelines however selected to take no motion.

This will not be the primary time a picture of Cummings has appeared at a behind-closed-doors sports activities fixture not too long ago, both – final week a Twitter person referred to as David posted a photograph of the under-fire Cummings having fun with a soccer match in Germany because the Bundesliga restarted following their very own Covid-19 lockdown. Although in this case Cummings was photoshopped in:



David

(@di1cox) Fantastic seeing faces from all around the world at @borussia_en pic.twitter.com/7J9GVfbZyN



With quite a few sports activities planning a return to motion both behind closed doorways or with small, socially distanced crowds, that is certainly not the final time the more and more unpopular Cummings will make an look because the world’s exit from lockdown continues.