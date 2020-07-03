Dominic Cummings authorises £100m to suck CO2 out of the sky

Boris Johnson’s main adviser Dominic Cummings will be backing the scheme to suck co2 out of the air flow using technologies first applied to World War Two submarines.

The air scrubbers, known as immediate air catch, use a chemical substance solution to remove the CO2 through the environment.

The CO2-laden remedy would after that be saved underground, decreasing the quantity of the climate alter gas within the environment.

Dominic Cummings, pictured, desires to invest £100 mil to create technology to suck co2 out of the environment and shop it underground

Cummings, pictured arriving at Downing Street, feels if Britain invests greatly in the technology it might become a globe leader

The system views Carbon Dioxide removed from the atmosphere plus stored underground

According to The Times, Cummings has sanctioned £100 mil from the Treasury to further create the technologies to allow Britain to reach the climate alter obligations.

Cummings feels with a substantial early expense in the technology, Britain could turn into a world innovator in the area.

However, 1 Whitehall supply claimed: ‘Dom had become obsessed by this. He’s the one that has been pressing it regardless of huge scepticism from authorities. But he’s got their way.’

According to educational research, the technology will be incredibly costly and demands tremendous power. For each one of these tonne of CO2 taken, it expenses £500.

MailOnline offers approached Number 10 to get a comment.