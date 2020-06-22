What on another day will be remembered being an authoritative Manchester City conquer Burnley was instead overshadowed by a shameful reminder that, despite all the Premier League’s positive work concerning the Black Lives Matter movement, English football’s fight against racism is far from won.

Moments after players, staff and officials took the knee in solidarity with the protests because the killing of George Floyd, as has happened before kick-off over the top-flight because the beginning of Project Restart, a plane flew on the Etihad trailing a banner reading ‘White Lives Matter – Burnley’.

The plane circled overhead long enough for a number of players to spot it, only leaving after the first few minutes have been played. Raheem Sterling, who has light emitting diode the movement against racism, prejudice and discrimination within English football, was watching from the substitutes’ bench.





Burnley quickly condemned the banner in a strongly-worded club statement and apologised to the Premier League, City and dozens of helping to promote the Black Lives Matter movement. “This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and take appropriate action,” the statement read.

The incident will go down as a deplorable episode in English football’s chequered history with race. Piara Power, from the Football Against Racism in Europe network, said the ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan was part of Europe’s wider “racist backlash”. “Set against the BLM message of equal rights ‘White Lives Matter’ can only be motivated by racism and a denial of equal rights,” Power told the Press Association.

Those events in the 1st minutes would eclipse a dominant City victory, meaning Liverpool can’t be crowned Premier League champions against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. This fixture decided the league title in 1960 as Burnley were crowned champions after having a 2-1 win at Maine Road nevertheless the likelihood of a repeat result was always slim.

Phil Foden, following his late goal in last Wednesday’s win over Arsenal, scored twice and had a submit two the others as the defending Premier League champions and closest challengers to Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners. Riyad Mahrez – one of the few retained from the win over Arsenal – bagged a brace at the close of the first half, with his 2nd coming from the penalty spot, while captain David Silva was also on the scoresheet. The only worry for City was an apparent injury to Sergio Aguero, who was felled for the penalty.

There was evidence of how the pandemic could exacerbate the financial disparities in Premier League in the team sheets. Whereas City’s strength thorough meant that Pep Guardiola felt able to make eight changes, Sean Dyche could not fill his substitutes’ bench. Due to a mixture of injuries and uncertainty over contracts which are set to expire, Burnley had just seven players in reserve rather than the newly-permitted nine.

City could possibly be confident of victory as soon as Foden’s 22nd-minute breakthrough beat a helpless Nick Pope. The teenager found Pope’s bottom right-hand sweetly after taking aim from the edge of the penalty area. Gareth Southgate recently said Foden must earn much more playing time under Guardiola before he is able to be considered for an international call-up, but the England manager may have been watching from home with interest.

Mahrez’s double came on the cusp of half-time. The first followed the sort of mazy right-wing run that he has excelled with in an impressive second season at the Etihad, the one which beat left-back Charlie Taylor all eventually ends up before the winger’s composed finish. Ben Mee was then at fault, felling Aguero, with the spot-kick awarded by VAR. Aguero would likely took the kick had that he stayed on, but Mahrez stepped up in his place to convert.

City’s lead was extended at the start of the second half by Silva, the only other outfield survivor from Wednesday. After Foden’s pass cut through Burnley’s lines, Bernardo Silva squared for his namesake to finish at close range. Foden then capped off his memorable week, arriving late at the back post with a finish that Pope’s boot could not prevent from running over the goal-line.

With the full time whistle, the Premier League’s first full round of Project Restart fixtures was complete. For probably the most part, the restart has been evidence of football’s power to cohere around strong and progressive social movements and causes, the defining image of its final game should remind us that there surely is no room for self-congratulation or complacency.