Domestic violence victim’s fury as police officer will get to keep their job

A police officer is facing disciplinary action over ‘misconduct’, but will keep his job, after a mother was wrongly told that her Peaky Blinders actor partner had never been reported for domestic abuse – weeks before that he battered her.

Hairdresser Lyndsey Yarwood had made enquiries in to her partner’s past using Clare’s Law but an associate of Wiltshire Police’s domestic violence disclosure team shared with her he was clean.

However this is wrong – wannabe actor Oliver Cox, who was a supplementary in Peaky Blinders, had actually previously assaulted an ex-girlfriend and attacked a female on a night out in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Lyndsey Yarwood (right) requested info on Oliver Cox’s (left) past record of domestic violence, which is permitted under Clare’s Law which seeks to protect those vulnerable

Just weeks after her enquiry, steroid-pumped Cox, then 33, cruelly assaulted Lyndsey, then 35, on December 15, 2018, and left with two black eyes and bruises to her body.

Days before attacking Lyndsey, the brute had even shared a post on Facebook praising Clare’s Law as a thing that not only helps women but can ‘defend men who’ve been labelled’.

Lyndsey only discovered Cox’s history after speaking out about her ordeal on social media and being contacted by his victims.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC] a week ago confirmed an associate of Wiltshire Police’s domestic violence disclosure team had a case to answer for misconduct.

Just weeks later, Cox inflicted a brutal attack on the mother, leaving her with black eyes

But Lyndsey is outraged which they will simply be retrained – alongside another employee – on what to perform the checks properly and face ‘management action’.

Lyndsey has already established to move house, change her car and telephone number but claims she hasn’t received ‘a letter or apology’ from the force.

Furthermore, Wiltshire Police realised their error in January 2019 but failed to refer the case to the police watchdog until April 2019.

Clare’s Law, also known as Domestic Violence Closure Scheme, was introduced in 2014 and allows police to disclose information about a partner’s previous history of domestic violence or violent acts.

Lyndsey has expressed her outrage that the officer under consideration will you need to be retrained by police

WHAT IS CLARE’S LAW? Clare’s Law provides information which could help protect a person from being a victim of attack. The scheme, also known as Domestic Violence Closure Scheme, allows the police to disclose information regarding a partner’s previous history of domestic violence or violent acts when requested. The law is known as after Clare Wood, a 36-year-old who had been murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2009.

Lyndsey, from Melksham, Wiltshire, said: ‘It’s taken a long time [for the report to be published].

‘Hopefully it’ll encourage other police to check always properly – including any name changes and on the net.

‘This will save yourself lives. People won’t be able to slip through the internet as easily.

‘I feel 100 percent disappointed by Wiltshire Police. I haven’t had a letter, an apology or any correspondence. I possibly could have died because of their negligence.

‘I might have lost my entire life or my kids. Considering the results have now been published, I did so think they’d give me an email or something.’

Despite pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, Cox’s 18-month sentence was suspended for two years, meaning that he walked clear of court.

Lyndsey has moved on since her attack and worked hard to rebuild her life, but she has been forced to make a large amount of changes on her behalf own safety as Cox continues to walk free.

While her physical wounds have healed, her ‘anxiety’ has remained and she has been left ‘too scared’ to enter into a fresh relationship.

Lyndsey said: ‘It’s great to see [the police] are finally going to change something – that there’s items that are going to be put set up.

‘The future is bright. I’m happy. I haven’t got any of that stress or worry.

‘I’ve moved house, I’ve sorted out everything. I’ve a normal life now, really, but the scars are still there.

‘I have a fresh house, new surroundings, no-one knows where I live. I have a fresh car, new phone number.

‘I never publish where I am on social media until I’ve been there.

‘I’m too scared to have a fresh partner now. I don’t think anything anybody says.’

Cox met women on line and wooed them with grand romantic gestures – including arriving at the airport once they landed from holiday and proposing after just a month.

Peaky Blinders actor Cox was handed a suspended sentence, meaning he walked free

However his charming persona would quickly change and he ditched the rose petal baths in favour of terrifying attacks that left some victims needing restraining orders to keep him away.

Cox allegedly concocted an elaborate web of deceit around his victims – claiming to be an actor, a boxer, a CBD oil company owner and even posing as among the women’s jealous exes on line.

Lyndsey first met Cox on Plenty of Fish in early 2018 and that he appeared like ‘everything you see in rom-coms’ and just a month after they had met face-to-face in August that year, he proposed.

Just three months later, Lyndsey was violently assaulted in a hotel room and Cox was arrested.

Wiltshire Police were conscious of Lyndsey’s attack in January 2019 and there was a ‘significant delay’ in the force referring the issue to the watchdog, according to the IOPC’s report.

Lyndsey says she suffers anxiety and is too scared to locate a new partner due to trust issues

In January in 2010, the IOPC’s investigation was concluded however the police force again took five months to accept its findings.

In response to Wednesday’s report, Wiltshire Police have agreed to retrain two staff and one person in the force will be provided with ‘management action’.

However ‘management action’ can simply include ‘showing the officer how their behaviour fell lacking expectations’ and ‘identifying expectations for future conduct’.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: ‘We can confirm that this initial complaint was referred to our Professional Standards Department firstly and an assessment was performed to know what happened in this instance and why a disclosure wasn’t made.

‘Following this, the complaint was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

‘The IOPC conducted an independent investigation into the case which discovered that one person in police staff had an incident to answer for misconduct and they have since been given additional training on what checks with this nature should really be conducted.

‘As the report states, as a direct result this incident we have since proactively updated and amended the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme process so that all ‘right to ask’ applications now create a face to face meeting.

‘This enables the DVDS team to develop a rapport with the applicant and provides a chance for further, more in-depth questions to be asked.’

In response to the IOPC report, a spokesperson for Refuge, the national domestic abuse helpline, claimed ‘women need to feel empowered by the criminal justice system, maybe not disappointed by it’.

Sandra Horley CBE, leader of Refuge, said: ‘All too often, domestic abuse sometimes appears as a ‘private matter,’ happening behind closed doors. But the statistics alone should really be enough to make domestic abuse everybody’s concern.

‘One in three ladies in England and Wales aged 16 to 59 will experience some kind of domestic abuse during their lifetime.

‘The most of survivors still don’t feel able to report domestic abuse and also when they do, the statistics show us that it’s unlikely the perpetrator will be arrested and charged.

‘What type of message does this send to survivors? Women need to feel empowered by the criminal justice system, maybe not disappointed by it.’