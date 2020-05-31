Domestic flights to resume from June 1 – Middle East Monitor

Turkey on Saturday introduced the resumption of home flights because the nation eases coronavirus restrictions and appears to restore normalcy, Anadolu experiences.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu mentioned home flights will resume on June 1 as a part of the normalization course of after the months-long virus restrictions.

The first flights will likely be from Istanbul to main cities of Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Trabzon provinces.

Flights to different cities will resume progressively, the minister mentioned.

COVID-19 recoveries have steadily elevated in Turkey over previous weeks, reaching 125,963 on Friday.

The nation’s general case depend stands at 162,120, together with 4,489 fatalities.

The pandemic has claimed over 365,300 lives in 188 international locations and areas, with greater than 5.94 million circumstances reported worldwide, together with over 2.5 million recoveries, in accordance to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

