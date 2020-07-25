Domantas Sabonis leaves Indiana Pacers bubble with foot injury | NBA News

Indiana Pacers’ All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA bubble in Florida for treatment on a “significant” left foot injury, ESPN reported on Friday.

The 24- year-old might miss out on the remainder of the season, although the level of the injury is not yet understood.

Sabonis, who balanced 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds in 62 begins this season, has actually been dealing with plantar fasciitis, a condition that triggers swelling of the tissue that links the heel to the toes.

He signed a four-year, $77 m agreement extension in October and made his very first NBA All-Star Game in February.

The 11 th general choice in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis has actually balanced 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 helps in 291 video games with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17) and Pacers.

Sabonis in action versus Boston Celtics prior to the shutdown



Indiana might likewise lack two-time all-star Victor Oladipo when the group reboots the season on August 2 versus the Philadelphia 76 ers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Oladipo has actually been taking part in practices however has actually stated he might opt-out when play resumes and has yet to decide on whether he will.

It will be the Pacers’ very first video game given that an 114-111 defeat to the Boston Celtics on March 10 prior to the league’s shutdown.