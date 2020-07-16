Dom Sibley shows England the benefits of the slow but steady approach | Cricket News





Dom Sibley was in on average patience mood to grind his solution to another half-century

One hundred and sixty-four balls.

That is the length of time it took Dom Sibley to reach his half-century on day one at Emirates Old Trafford.

It was not exciting, it wasn’t pretty also it wasn’t the kind of innings which will have had swathes of cricket fans wishing they could have been around in the ground to view it.

For England though, given their well-publicised troubles at the top of the order, it was a substantial moment. It is the first time since Alastair Cook’s farewell Test in 2018 that an England opener has made half-centuries in successive innings.

Sibley gritted his way to 50 in the second innings at the Ageas Bowl, taking 161 balls to achieve the milestone on that occasion, and he frustrated the West Indies again on a gloomy day in Manchester.

With England wobbling slightly at 29-2, Sibley put on 52 with captain Joe Root to limit the damage. The skipper fell but Sibley’s game remained unchanged, he just knuckled down and built another essential partnership with Ben Stokes.

By the close they had placed on 126 and Sibley was just 14 shy of a second Test match century.

His plan is just a simple one, highlighted by Nasser Hussain below. He is very happy to leave such a thing wide of off stump and force the bowlers to bowl straight, allowing him to get into the legside where he’s so strong.

It can lead to long spells where seemingly nothing happens. The bowlers hang the ball outside off waiting for Sibley to flinch, Sibley lets it go waiting for bowlers to do likewise. Stalemate. It was an extremely familiar sight for much of his partnership with Stokes.

Over the past couple of years though – whether in county or international cricket – it’s very rare a bowler has outlasted Sibley in this game of patience. Eventually, they will bowl to him and he can clip them through the legside.

Of course, he is perhaps not flawless. His concentration did dip momentarily in the evening session at Emirates Old Trafford as that he played at a full, wide-ish delivery from Shannon Gabriel and was fortunate to benefit from an equally rare drop from Jason Holder at slip.

For the most part though, Sibley knows his game, he has an idea and that he sticks to it. Even if a bowler does sooner or later prise him out, those coming after him take advantage of a bowler with more overs in their legs and a mature ball which has long since lost its shine.

Sibley and Ben Stokes discussed an not broken 126-run relationship in Manchester

Ever since Chris Silverwood substituted Trevor Bayliss as brain coach, England have discussed batting extended, going back in order to basics relatively with an focus on big works rather than speedy runs. Calls for Jason Roy to get given an opportunity in Test cricket had been answered final summer, there were very few strenuous his recollect since.

Sibley will be symbolic of England’s alter of approach and they understood exactly what we were holding getting. His strike-rate has been 43.78 when he was selected with regard to the visit of New Zealand, ahead of this online game it was 37.55 inside Tests – significantly slower than Cook (46.95) but a tad quicker than Michael Atherton (37.49).

Crucially though, he scored more runs and faced more than 1,000 more deliveries than any other batsman in the County Championship last summer. After an uncertain in New Zealand, Sibley has shown signs he can replicate that on the international stage.

“We can’t have it both ways,” said Hussain.

“We can’t complain for years about guys at the top of the order giving their wicket away, not seeing off the new ball, not playing for their off stump, and then when someone does that in conditions like this, say ‘well, come on, let’s play a few more shots!'”

It may leads to complaints about the run-rate and spells where England appear to be going nowhere but having seen the dramatic collapses – including numerous 10-wicket sessions – of which the positive approach brought, as unfashionable as it is these days, it might be time for a new bit of patience.

