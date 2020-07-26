Dom Sibley is in the mould of Michael Atherton and Alastair Cook, says Darren Gough | Cricket News





Dom Sibley scored another half-century for England on day 3 at Emirates Old Trafford

England opener Dom Sibley is in the exact same mould as Michael Atherton and Alastair Cook, according to Darren Gough.

The Warwickshire batsman has actually made a brilliant start to his worldwide profession, scoring 2 hundreds, and made another half-century on day 3 of the 3rd Test versus the West Indies.

Despite his early success though, Sibley has actually been questioned in the previous couple of Tests for his sluggish scoring rate however, speaking on The Cricket Debate, Gough was fulsome in his assistance for the 24- year-old.

“I like him, he hates getting out and that is what we’ve been crying out for! We talk about wanting batsmen like Atherton or Cook at the top of the order, well we’ve got him,” the previous England quick bowler stated.

“Dom Sibley has actually revealed that he can bat time and if he can bat time at the top of the order, we have actually got the gamers down the order to speed up the scoring rate.

“We simply require somebody to get a collaboration with the brand-new ball, we have actually got 2 men there who are capable of doing it in [Rory] Burns andSibley Let’s simply stick to them and stop searching for issues.”

Sibley’s primary problem on Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford came when England were attempting to up the run rate and West Indies had their spinners running from either end.

“For Dom Sibley, with his technique, people talk about him having quite a closed bat face which limits his options through the offside,” Lydia Greenway informed The Cricket Debate

“You saw that when Roston Chase came round the wicket, they loaded the legside and he truly had a hard time to pierce the space. For me though, if he can develop a sweep into his collection, even a little paddle sweep simply to begin turning the strike, that will truly assist his video game.

“The best thing about Sibley is that he’s got the temperament and that has been the struggle that England have had in terms of finding openers.”

Gough is positive that Sibley can get rid of any problems versus spin, indicating a double hundred he scored versus Nottinghamshire last summertime with India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin amongst the opposition bowlers.

“People keep telling me he can’t play against spin,” Gough stated. “I got informed the other day that he got a double hundred versus Ashwin.

“Ashwin is one of the finest spinners in the world, if not the best, and he got a double versus him and smacked him to all parts obviously. So, if he can bet Ashwin and get a double, he’s great enough for me!”

