Dom Bess has been named as England’s sole spinner in a 13-man squad for the first #raisethebat Test against West Indies at The Ageas Bowl.

The 22-year-old has won the battle with Somerset team-mate Jack Leach and Moeen Ali for the slow-bowling berth he regained over the cold weather due to Leach’s Leach’s disease and Ali having taken a break from Test cricket.

Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Joe Denly (Kent), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Leach has been named as one of nine reserves for the match, while Ali – who has not played a Test since August – has been omitted entirely.

Jos Buttler could keep wicket in the series opener – live on Sky Sports from 10.30am on Wednesday – with Jonny Bairstow omitted and Ben Foakes only named as among the reserve players for the overall game in Southampton.

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley and Joe Denly look poised to comprise England’s top four, with regular skipper Joe Root missing the match as a result of impending birth of his second son or daughter, meaning Ben Stokes will captain the medial side and become England’s 81st men’s Test skipper.

England head coach Chris Silverwood says Ben Stokes would have been a 'very good' stand-in captain for Joe Root, who'll miss the first Test contrary to the West Indies to be at the birth of his son or daughter.

England have called five seamers, in conjunction with Stokes, along with James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes eager for areas in typically the starting XI against West Indies.

Leach plus Foakes are usually joined within the reserve listing by all-rounder Sam Curran – who have tested bad for coronavirus after dropping ill – and seamers Craig Overton and Olly Stone, as well as four players uncapped at Test level.

James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Olly Stone (Warwickshire)

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper–batsman James Bracey – who struck 85 on day one of England’s internal warm-up match last week – is among the supplementary group, along with Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson, Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood and Essex batsman Dan Lawrence.

Root, Bairstow, Moeen, Lewis Gregory, Jamie Overton, Amar Virdi, Keaton Jennings and Matthew Parkinson are the eight participants that filled out England’s initial training group of 30 not to be named in either the 13-man Test squad or nine-man reserve list.

Wednesday’s behind-closed-doors first Test in Southampton will be followed by two more from Emirates Old Trafford, from July 16 plus July 24 respectively.

