Dolphins waive Cordrea Tankersley after removing him from COVID list

The Miami Dolphins have actually launched Cordrea Tankersley.
Brian Flores is continuing to remake the Miami Dolphins in his own image, and he required to reject among the last staying Adam Gase holdovers in cornerback Cordrea Tankersley in order to continue improving the lineup.
Tankersley was triggered from Miami’s COVID-19 list, however the fourth-year corner was immediately offering his strolling documents, ending his injury-filled stint inMiami Tankersley, who will be put on waivers, hasn’t seen the field considering that the middle of the 2018 season.
Cordrea Tankersley hasn’t had a great go of it in the NFL
Tankersley was selected in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft, as Gase visualized the All- ACC corner as the idealNo 2 corner to XavienHoward Given his stickiness in male protection and adaptability …