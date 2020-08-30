Dolphins trade linebacker Raekwon McMillan to the Raiders

DAVIE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 25: Raekwon McMillan # 52 of the Miami Dolphins extends with the group throughout training school at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 25, 2020 in Davie,Florida (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

5 things we hope to see from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande at the 2020 VMAs by Marco Saveriano

In some huge weekend news, the Raiders have actually gotten linebacker Raekwon McMillan from the Dolphins.

With Week 1 of the NFL season right around the corner, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders have actually chosen to generate some assistance on the protective side of the ball, landing a compelling linebacker.

On Saturday early morning, news broke the Raiders had actually concurred to a trade with the Miami Dolphins, landing 24-year old ‘backerRaekwon McMillan In this offer, the Raiders gotten McMillan and a fifth-round choice, while the Dolphins are getting a fourth-rounder.

Compensation upgrade: Raiders are trading a 2021 fourth-round choice to Miami for Dolphins’ linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round choice, per source. Good worth for Raiders, however McMillan remains in the in 2015 of his offer. https://t.co/kkWF5UHccR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2020

The Raiders are entering their very first year in Las Vegas and have high expectations for the 2020 project

McMillan …