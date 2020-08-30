Dolphins trade linebacker Raekwon McMillan to the Raiders

By
Jasyson
-

DAVIE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 25: Raekwon McMillan # 52 of the Miami Dolphins extends with the group throughout training school at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 25, 2020 in Davie,Florida (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

In some huge weekend news, the Raiders have actually gotten linebacker Raekwon McMillan from the Dolphins.

With Week 1 of the NFL season right around the corner, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders have actually chosen to generate some assistance on the protective side of the ball, landing a compelling linebacker.

On Saturday early morning, news broke the Raiders had actually concurred to a trade with the Miami Dolphins, landing 24-year old ‘backerRaekwon McMillan In this offer, the Raiders gotten McMillan and a fifth-round choice, while the Dolphins are getting a fourth-rounder.

The Raiders are entering their very first year in Las Vegas and have high expectations for the 2020 project

McMillan …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR