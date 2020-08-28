Dolphins should be laughing after fleecing Jets for Kalen Ballage

The Miami Dolphins got one up on the rival New York Jets.

On Wednesday, reports out of Miami indicated that the Dolphins were planning on releasing third-year running back Kalen Ballage.

Given the team already traded for Matt Breida and signed Jordan Howard in free agency this offseason, Ballage entered training camp on the roster bubble.

But then, a miracle happened. A Miami miracle, have you.

The rival New York Jets stepped in on Thursday before Ballage was set to hit the open market, and offered the Dolphins a conditional late-round draft pick. General manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores have to be laughing during training camp, because they fleeced their divisional foe.

Ballage now joins a team with an already-loaded running back depth chart

With the trade going through the transaction wire, Ballage reunites with his former head coach in Adam Gase. Ballage was used as a rotational back in 2018, his lone season with Gase, and averaged a staggering 5.3 yards per carry.

As is the case with any head coach, they want to bring in players that they’re accustomed with. That’s likely why the Jets pulled the trigger on acquiring him.

While that’s all well and good, the Jets didn’t need to add another running back, especially one who averaged a brutal 1.8 yards per carry last season….