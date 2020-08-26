Dolphins lose gamble on Curtis Weaver, who is a steal for Browns

Curtis Weaver landed on his feet with the Cleveland Browns

The Miami Dolphins appeared to get among the takes of the draft when they picked Boise State pass rush Curtis Weaver in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, however that choice wound up being among the worst this year, as they were required to part methods with him prior to he ever wore in their uniform due to an injury.

Because Weaver is a novice and not a vested NFL gamer with 4 years of experience, Miami needed to waive him. Weaver, just the 2nd 2020 draft choice who was cut by the group that initially chose him, was promptly gotten by the Cleveland Browns, who will attempt to take advantage of his huge tank of capacity.

Curtis Weaver has the prospective to work his method into the Browns’ pass rush rotation

Weaver tape-recorded 34 sack s throughout his 3 seasons at Boise State, consisting of 13.5 throughout his last season. While those numbers shout first-round choice, as did his outstanding hand method, Weaver moved in the draft, as issues about his athletic ability and conditioning made it difficult for groups to think about utilizing a premium choice on him.

While …