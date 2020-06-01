Dolphins coach Brian Flores releases message after George Floyd death, protests

TEXANS’ KENNY STILLS, FREE AGENT ERIC REID RESPOND TO NFL’S STATEMENT ON PROTESTS: ‘SAVE THE BULLS–T’

“I’ve had the privilege of being a part of many different circles that have included some very powerful and influential people of all different races and genders. The events of the last few weeks have brought some of the memories of those conversations back to light. I vividly remember the Colin Kaepernick conversations. ‘Don’t ever disrespect the flag’ was the phrase that I heard over and over again. This idea that players were kneeling in support of social justice was something some people couldn’t wrap their head around. The outrage that I saw in the media and the anger I felt in some of my own private conversations caused me to sever a few long-standing friendships,” Flores stated in an announcement.

“Most just lately, I’ve had conversations about incentivizing groups for hiring minorities. Again, there was some outrage within the media and talks that this might trigger division amongst coaches, executives, and possession. I carry these conditions up as a result of I haven’t seen the identical OUTRAGE from folks of affect when the dialog turns to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and most just lately George Floyd. Many individuals who broadcast their opinions on kneeling or on the hiring of minorities don’t appear to have an opinion on the current murders of those younger black women and men. I feel a lot of them QUIETLY say that watching George Floyd plead for assist is among the extra horrible issues they’ve seen, nevertheless it’s stated amongst themselves the place nobody can hear. Broadcasting THAT opinion clearly isn’t essential sufficient.”

“I lead a group of young men who have the potential to make a real impact in this world. My message to them and anyone else who wants to listen is that honesty, transparency, and empathy go a long way in bringing people together and making change. I hope that the tragedies of the last few weeks will open our hearts and minds to a better way of communicating and hopefully create that change.”

It’s unclear whether or not any form of change will come within the NFL by way of staging protests or hiring extra minorities for high-ranking positions.

Flores is certainly one of 4 minority head coaches within the NFL.