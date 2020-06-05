Dolphins’ Brian Flores knew ex-Indiana player killed in Indianapolis protests: ‘Another tragedy’

49ERS’ KYLE SHANAHAN SAYS COLIN KAEPERNICK’S MESSAGE IS STILL MISUNDERSTOOD YEARS LATER

“This guy was an incredible human being,” Flores said Thursday. “It’s sad. It’s just another tragedy that we’re dealing with. Hopefully we can learn from it and make the necessary changes so these things don’t happen again.”

Flores, one of the NFL’s three black coaches, has lamented too little outrage by “people of influence” regarding George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis other recent killings of blacks that have raised racial tensions in the United States.

Flores said that he supports the proper of his players to protest on social media or in the streets, even though he stressed the need to be cautious.

“People are hungry,” Flores said. “People are out of jobs. There’s a pandemic. And then people are angry as well. Guys need time to be angry and have a platform to show their emotions.”

Flores declined to handle the issue of players kneeling during the national anthem. He said the spotlight now should alternatively be on Floyd’s memory and murder, the quest for justice in the case, and the necessity for more kindness and acceptance.

“I’m a baby steps guy,” Flores said. “There is a lot of dialogue that has to happen. It’s a long road.”