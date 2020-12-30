Dolly Parton, the singing sensation, revealed an exciting thing about the holidays. She spilled some beans about her celebration during this time around, in a recent interview. It was on the podcast of Cody Alan.

The Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, said that she always spends the holiday season in Nashville. This happens to be her hometown. The superstar also said that she keeps the festive mood of her home on even beyond the day of Christmas.

Dolly Parton And Her Christmas-Birthday Lights

Parton talked to Alan about her birthday well. She said that she continues celebrating both Thanksgiving and Christmas until her birthday arrives. That is on January 19th. It was also said that she keeps on celebrating the festive season even after it gets over. And it only when her birthday gets over that Parton gets her festive decorations out.

Both Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, gift each other, following the Christmas ritual. However, they keep their celebrations private, according to their preference. The couple always presents thoughtful gifts to each other. The soon to be 75-year-old superstar mentioned that she gifts her husband the tools that he can use in his profession.

She mentioned that he was a carpenter and so she gifts him accordingly. Dolly Parton usually gifts him the types of equipment that he no longer owns, or is worn-out. And her 81-year-old husband gifts mostly her the things that are related to cooking. Dolly Parton is someone who loves to cook. Her gifts, given by her husband are mostly mittens or aprons.

Parton also revealed that she is often laughed upon after she talks about the gifts received. People expect it to be diamond rings instead. She said that every time this happens, she mentions to them that her husband only gives her the things that she really values. She also told in the interview that she writes him songs.