Dolly Parton set to release first holiday album in 30 Years: ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

Parton’s latest holiday album is set to be released on Oct. 2.

The collection has a mix of original songs by the “Jolene” singer as well as covers of some classic holiday favorites.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon and Parton’s brother Randy are among the featured artists on “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

Parton, 74, revealed the album name was inspired by “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives.

“He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, ‘Why don’t do I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that,’” she told Billboard.

Parton also opened up about some of the reasons she collaborated with her friends on certain songs for the holiday album.

“One of my favorite songs ever is a traditional song now that Willie Nelson wrote called ‘Pretty Paper,’” the “9 to 5” singer told the outlet. “I did it the old-timey way and asked him to come be part of it.”

Parton’s…