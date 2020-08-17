Dolly Parton mural in Nashville honors the singer and her thoughts on Black Lives Matter

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

Nashville-based artist Kim Radford painted the mural of the “Queen of Country” outside The 5 Spot on Forrest Avenue in East Nashville. The mural was completed on August 14, a day after she started painting.

“The day before I finished the mural, Dolly had an amazing press release about her upcoming Christmas album and her interview with Billboard. As I painted the final touches I knew her sassy loving quote — ‘Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little White a**es are the only ones that matter?’ — would be a perfect finish to send out in my neighborhood,” Radford told CNN.

“This piece was a passion project and the timing was a happy accident coinciding with her press.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Billboard magazine, Parton, 74, told Billboard that while she has not attended the protests, she voiced her support

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” she said. She then used the quote that Radford eventually painted into the mural. “And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our White a**es are the only ones that matter? No!” The muralist said she chose The 5 Spot because of its location in her own neighborhood and because it has become a first stage for many musicians who move to Nashville to pursue their music careers. “It’s a magical little dive bar and Dolly adds the…

