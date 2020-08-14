Dolly Parton makes her feelings known on Black Lives Matter

While she has actually not participated in the demonstrations, she voiced her assistance.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” she stated. “And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white a**es are the only ones that matter? No!”

She likewise supplied information on why she relabelled a Civil War- themed supper destination in her amusement park in Tennessee andMissouri In 2018, she altered the name of the Dixie Stampede to simply Stampede after she realised that the term “Dixie” is connected with theConfederacy

