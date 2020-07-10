Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X and more to perform at first ever virtual GLAAD Media Awards

The GLAAD Media Awards announced on Thursday that it’s going to host its first ever virtual gala on July 30 with a slew of major celebrities including Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

GLAAD is a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, that has been expected to hold its 31st annual awards in New York on March 19 and a Los Angeles show on April 16.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will host along with celebrity guests Cara Delevingne, Rachel Maddow, the cast of “Pose” and many more.