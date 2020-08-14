Dolly Parton Gets SO REAL On Race: ‘Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are The Only Ones That Matter?’ 

Country music has not not always been the most welcoming, diverse environment in the music industry. Generally speaking, it’s a group of white artists who attract a largely white audience, with southern roots, and who have at times glamorized the region’s Confederate history.

Seeing as how Dolly Parton is country music royalty, you might be tempted to paint her with that same broadly conservative brush — but you’d be very wrong!

In an interview released on Thursday, the music legend and noted philanthropist spoke with Billboard about a wide range of topics, including the recent resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. While Parton hasn’t been out protesting herself, she made her feelings clear in no uncertain terms. She said:

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen. And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

The Grammy winner also commented on changing the name of her “Dixie Stampede” attraction back in 2018 (years before The Chicks dropped the term from their own name). Now called “Dolly Parton’s Stampede,” Billboard noted that at the time, the company had claimed “Dixie”…