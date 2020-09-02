Dolly Parton dishes marital advice, talks importance of ‘sensible separation’ from husband Carl Dean

She shared her decades-long marital relationship has actually lasted because of “sensible separation” and their opposites-attract relationship.

DOLLY PARTON SAYS HUSBAND CARL DEAN ISN’T ‘NECESSARILY ONE OF THE BIGGEST FANS’ OF HER MUSIC

Barrett is going to cover Parton’s 1973 hit “I Will Always Love You” for Amazon Music, the set exposed in a video for People prior to diving into the marital advice.

The “Jolene” vocalist started by informing the “American Idol” alum about the “great friendship” she has with Dean, 78.

“We’re both funny, and we both have a great and warped sense of humor so we’ve always had a good time,” she stated.

“He’s pretty much a loner and a homebody, and I’m a gypsy. But when I’m home, I love that. We don’t do the same thing so it gives us different stuff to talk about,” Parton continued. “He does not get associated with my company, and I do not in his, so we have our own little world that we develop for ourselves.”

DOLLY PARTON IS RELEASING BEHIND-THE-SCENES BOOK ‘SONGTELLER’ ABOUT 175 OF HER BEST HITS