Dolly Parton Declares ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter’

Country legend Dolly Parton just recently attended to the present worldwide and U.S. racial stress, providing her assistance for the Black Lives Matter motion.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” Parton informed Billboard about the demonstrations.

Dolly Parton: ‘Of course black lives matter’

“And of course black lives matter,” she continued. “Do we think our little white a**es are the only ones that matter? No!”

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” Parton informed Billboard, including: “…as soon as you know that [something] is a problem, you should fix it.”

