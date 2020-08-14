Dolly Parton Declares ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter’

Country legend Dolly Parton just recently attended to the present worldwide and U.S. racial stress, providing her assistance for the Black Lives Matter motion.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” Parton informed Billboard about the demonstrations.

“Of course Black lives matter. Do we believe our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”–@DollyParton on supporting the #BlackLivesMatter motion and demonstrations. Check out the complete cover story here: https://t.co/AN9zNk1dRX pic.twitter.com/Oe1ZfZAl2t — signboard (@billboard) August 14, 2020

RELATED: Black Lives Matter Organizer Says Looting ‘Is Reparations’

Dolly Parton: ‘Of course black lives matter’

“And of course black lives matter,” she continued. “Do we think our little white a**es are the only ones that matter? No!”

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” Parton informed Billboard, including: “…as soon as you know that [something] is a problem, you should fix it.”