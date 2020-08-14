Dolly Parton addresses Black Lives Matter movement: ‘Of course Black lives matter’

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” Parton said when asked about the protests. “And of course black lives matter. Do we think our little white a–es are the only ones that matter? No!”

Also discussed was the 2018 decision to rename the popular Dollywood dinner attraction previously known as Dixie Stampede, which is now simply called Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

The change was made when it was brought to the “Jolene” singer’s attention that the word “dixie” was offensive.

“Dixie” is a term associated with the southern United States in the period before slavery was abolished.

According to The Atlantic, the term was popularized by songwriter Daniel Emmett, a star of minstrel shows, which are widely regarded as having been racially inappropriate, before becoming synonymous with the time period and the region.

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” Parton said. “When they said ‘Dixie’ was an…