Dollars on Blockchain ‘Better Than Central Bank Monopoly on the Payments System’

Brian Brooks, the Acting Comptroller of the Currency and previous head of Coinbase’s legal department, advanced blockchain as much better than the United States’ present bank-dependent payments system.

Decentralization for future payments

On July 29, Brooks consulted with Aaron Klein of the Brookings Institution, a significant U.S. think tank. In response to theoretical platforms for a future five-year term as Comptroller– Brooks is, at this moment, in a liminal state as acting comptroller– Brooks stressed decentralization:

“I’m a believer in decentralization. At the end of the day, I think that stablecoins and other blockchain-based tokenization of dollars are the most resilient model for long-term faster payments. Better than a central bank monopoly on the payments system.”

The federal government’s action to the COVID-19 pandemic exposed a variety of enduring concerns with payments systems. The discussion today stressed the sadly technological barriers to sending out $1,200 payments to U.S. people a couple of months back.

The function of banks in the payments system

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is the workplace of the U.S. Treasury that deals with federal banks. Just recently, the workplace made headings for providing federally chartered banks the consent to custody crypto possessions. However, a point that emerged in today’s conversation was an intriguing history lesson.

As Brooks mentioned, the OCC originated thanks to the National Currency Act of 1863, not the National Banking Act of 1864, as is typically believed. The 1864 Act did change its predecessor and move its focus onto banking policy however, Brooks stated: “Initially the idea was to create a single system of competitive payments.”

Klein and Brooks concurred that the method cash runs in the U.S. is stuck in the past. “A hundred years ago we had the most advanced financial system in the world, and we still have the most advanced system in the world c. 1910,” Brooks commented.

In regards to updates to the modern-day system, the Comptroller stated that regulators had actually been promoting numerous services with minimal outcomes. “As a regulator, the question is, how do you do that,” Brooks stated. “FedNow does not yet exist except on paper.” He did, nevertheless, emphasize tech that currently exists and recognizes to the crypto neighborhood as a possible service:

“There are also existing private sector blockchain technologies on smart contracts where one can simply program the stuff and hit the automate button that instantly appear to anyone on that network.”

Brooks took on the function of Acting Comptroller at the end ofMay Shortly after, he consulted with Cointelegraph on his expect accustoming the regulative and banking worlds to blockchain.