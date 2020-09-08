Dollar Up, Focus on Thursday’s ECB meeting By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, with moves subdued ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB)’s meeting.

Although ECB’s policy decision, to be handed down that day, is widely expected to remain unchanged, the focus will be on the bank’s inflation forecasts and whether there are concerns over the euro’s strength.

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies edged up 0.13% to 93.168 by 9:53 PM ET (2:53 AM GMT), with trades thinned by the Labor Day holiday.

The euro slipped from a two-year high, reached at the beginning of September, in the aftermath of ECB chief economist Philip Lane’s comments about the single currency’s level during the previous week.

Some investors were optimistic of the dollar’s prospects ahead of the meeting.

“The ECB could raise more concerns over a further appreciation in the euro and make some downward revisions to its inflation projections” which would flag easier policy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTC:) currency analyst Kim Mundy told Reuters.

“In our view, the dollar can lift further over the remainder of the week because of the possibility the ECB takes a sharper dovish turn,” Mundy added.

The pair inched…