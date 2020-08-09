Dollar tries to keep rally alive in a short market By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Four thousand U.S. dollars are suspended by a lender at a bank in Westminster



By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was attempting to keep a uncommon rally together on Monday as its longest losing streak in a years left much of the market structurally short of the currency and susceptible to a capture on any positive news.

Bears were captured out by a much better payrolls report on Friday, which pressed Treasury yields greater into today’s enormous $112 billion financial obligation sale. Yet the dollar still ended lower for the seventh week in a row.

“Our portfolio has been positioned for a number of weeks now for a narrowly weaker USD as a consequence of the independent surge in COVID-19 infections in the U.S. that has opened up a decent gap in near-term economic performance, especially against Europe,” stated experts at JPMorgan (NYSE:-RRB- in a note.

“Our positions have been concentrated in the EUR-bloc, reflecting also the structural improvement in the European policy framework following the agreement over the recovery fund.”

The euro held at $1.773 () on Monday, having actually struck a two-year high of $1.1915 recently, which now functions as significant resistance. Support comes in around $1.1755 and $1.1694

Turnover was light with Tokyo on a vacation and …