Dollar stumbles as investors await U.S. stimulus breakthrough By Reuters

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A rebound in the dollar failed on Tuesday as political wrangling over a U.S. relief strategy and the dismal financial outlook kept investors shy of the currency.

After its worst month in a years in July the greenback began August on a firm note as some investors cut their brief positions, pressing the currency as high as $1.1695 per euro on Monday, 1.8% above recently’s two-year low.

However, that just brought it up until now, and it kicked back to $1.1766 () in Asia on Tuesday, while the yen and other majors likewise raised from troughs. The edged ahead to $0.7134 after the reserve bank used not a surprises by holding policy consistent.

Despite a motivating downturn in brand-new infection cases and better-than-expected production information, investors are scheduling judgment on whether a U.S. economy with 30 million individuals out of work can truly lead the world’s healing.

“We’re still in a situation where the market wants to believe the recovery is on track but is still worried about the COVID situation,” stated Bank of Singapore FX expert Moh Siong Sim.

“The financial wrangling in the U.S. is the …